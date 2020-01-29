Looking back at the Rank Xerox Cross Country race from 1984
PUBLISHED: 14:29 31 January 2020
OWEN HINES
Steep hills and varying terrain greeted runners in 1984 as they prepared themselves to take on the Rank Xerox Cross Country race through Ipswich.
With families along the sidelines, cheering on their relatives, the race was kicked off with the large group of running enthusiasts setting off at a steady pace.
For the early stages of the race, the group stuck together in a close pack as they approached the woodlands which is where the challenge really started.
Muddy tracks and steep hills soon split the pack apart as they endeavoured to tackle the challenging course all whilst onlookers watched and cheered them on.
Not everyone managed to traverse up the hills safely as one unfortunate athlete slipped and fell on the loose terrain with marshals rushing in to help with any possible injuries.
Despite all the challenges that was thrown at the runners, one would prevail, Tim Hutchings was the winner beating out the rest of the pack.