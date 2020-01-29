E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Looking back at the Rank Xerox Cross Country race from 1984

PUBLISHED: 14:29 31 January 2020

Families watch on as the runners make their way through the course Picture: OWEN HINES

Families watch on as the runners make their way through the course Picture: OWEN HINES

OWEN HINES

Steep hills and varying terrain greeted runners in 1984 as they prepared themselves to take on the Rank Xerox Cross Country race through Ipswich.

The marshalls on hand to help one of the fallen runners Picture: OWEN HINESThe marshalls on hand to help one of the fallen runners Picture: OWEN HINES

With families along the sidelines, cheering on their relatives, the race was kicked off with the large group of running enthusiasts setting off at a steady pace.

The running pack starting to seperate as they make their way through the course Picture: OWEN HINESThe running pack starting to seperate as they make their way through the course Picture: OWEN HINES

For the early stages of the race, the group stuck together in a close pack as they approached the woodlands which is where the challenge really started.

Do you spot any familiar faces from this group? Picture: OWEN HINESDo you spot any familiar faces from this group? Picture: OWEN HINES

Muddy tracks and steep hills soon split the pack apart as they endeavoured to tackle the challenging course all whilst onlookers watched and cheered them on.

Throughout the challenging course featured muddy, steep hills for the runners to climb Picture: OWEN HINESThroughout the challenging course featured muddy, steep hills for the runners to climb Picture: OWEN HINES

Not everyone managed to traverse up the hills safely as one unfortunate athlete slipped and fell on the loose terrain with marshals rushing in to help with any possible injuries.

Watching on as the runners make their way through the course Picture: OWEN HINESWatching on as the runners make their way through the course Picture: OWEN HINES

Despite all the challenges that was thrown at the runners, one would prevail, Tim Hutchings was the winner beating out the rest of the pack.

