‘Hand gun’ pulled from car after traffic near miss in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 14 April 2020

The Havens at Ipswich's Ransomes Europark, close to where the incident took place. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

A man was seen pulling a “hand gun” from his car after a near miss crash at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich.

Suffolk police are now appealing for information regarding the incident which took place on March, 4 2020, at about 5.45am.

Two men had an altercation after two cars had a near miss close to The Havens.

During the altercation, one of the men pulled out what was described as a hand gun from his car and pointed it towards the other man, who was aged in his 20s.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

Officers attended and subsequently arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Officers are now asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it to contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference number 37/13637/20.

They can call on 101 or visit this website.

Topic Tags:

