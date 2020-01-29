Rare Hooded Merganser escorted out of Ipswich high street shop

The Hooded Merganser was found by park rangers in Kiko Milano, a cosmetics shop in Tavern Street. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL Archant

A rare Hooded Merganser which made waves at the Christchurch wildlife pond a few weeks ago has been escorted from a high street shop by street rangers - after making quite a disturbance.

This rare Hooded Merganser was spotted in Christchurch Park today. Picture: WILL RODWELL Instagram: @wildwillgreen This rare Hooded Merganser was spotted in Christchurch Park today. Picture: WILL RODWELL Instagram: @wildwillgreen

Kiko Milano, in Tavern Street, contacted Ipswich Central at 9.30am today to report that a pigeon was loose in the shop and needed to be rescued.

Street rangers from Ipswich Central arrived at the scene only to find that it was in fact a Hooded Merganser, which had made its way half a mile down the street to the cosmetics chain.

The rangers managed to capture it in the shop and return it to the wildlife pond.

Paul Clement, director of Ipswich Central, said on Twitter: "The things our rangers do..."

The duck, native to North America, had previously been spotted by bird watchers in the park and has steadily attracted a stream of visitors.

John Grant, president of the Suffolk Bird Group, has spoken about how there is a 99.9% chance that the bird is not wild.

He said: "It's very likely to be an escapee from an ornamental collection as they are very attractive - though the owner will be unlikely to admit they let it escape."