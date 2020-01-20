Another 126 homes to be built in Ravenswood in local plan change

An extra 126 homes could be built in Ravenswood after land set aside for a new business park in Ipswich's local plan was changed to allow for more houses.

Ipswich Borough Council's local plan was discussed at a meeting on January 8 where it was confirmed that the final stage of public consultation on the town's housing plans would start on January 15 and run for six weeks.

It was announced at the meeting that the use of land to the south of Ravenswood, off Alnesbourn Crescent, had changed from employment land to housing.

The new plans would see 126 homes built on the plot which is next to Toby Carvery and Frankie and Benny's.

Despite the new housing estate being announced, the final draft of the plan includes 547 fewer homes than previously planned, with several key sites being removed.

Sarah Barber, borough councillor for Priory Heath, said: "Ravenswood has been a very successful community. When it was planned around 20 years ago there were objections then but I think you can now see how well it has worked.

"I think that everyone understands the pressure to build more homes. I think it is appreciated by all political parties.

"These homes will be built over the next 10 years and I would encourage anybody who has an opinion, be that good or bad, to use the time given for consultation to send in their thoughts.

"It is so important that everyone has their say."

The housing estate, alongside two others would see an additional 254 homes built over a six-10 year period.

The two other sites would see 34 homes also constructed in Alnesbourn Crescent, but to the west of Bluebird Lodge community hospital and another 94 homes built in Downham Boulevard.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: "This development is part of our local plan which has been sent out for public consultation.

"We are engaging with members of the community to at a series of events which are taking place over the coming weeks."

Once completed, the plan - which effectively outlines future housing sites until 2036 - will go to the Planning Inspector who will assess and approve it.

Residents can comment on the plans at www.ipswich.gov.uk/currentconsultations.