Why isn’t the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run coming to Ravenswood?

Santa and Rudolph won't be visiting Ravenswood this year Picture: SIMON PARKER

Families on the Ravenswood estate have spoken of their disappointment after it was announced Rudolph and Santa won’t be passing through their streets this year.

Chris Kroger said: “This is really, really sad, we collect all our coins throughout the year and wait for Santa down the Boulevard. I feel cheated now.”

A representative from Ipswich Roundtable responded: “We are not doing Ravenswood this year due to the number of runs we can fit in.

Also because of the accessibility of a number of roads on the estate.”

Residents are sad they will miss out on what has become an annual tradition for many families.

Posting on the Ravenswood Residents Facebook group, Monika Pavlikova, said: “I’ll go out with a banner if needed we want our Santa back. Little things like this make Christmas time special.”

Ipswich Roundtable have confirmed the Rudoplh Run will be starting from John Lewis on Futura park at 6pm on Tuesday, December 4. They have said this is the nearest option for people living in Ravenswood who want to see Santa.

They added: “People are welcome to come and see Santa and Rudolph at any of the starting points on other runs throughout December.”

You can find out the dates and everything else you need to know about the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run here.