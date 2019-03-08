E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Shock as baby hedgehogs kicked to death in 'heartless' attack

PUBLISHED: 19:00 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 24 October 2019

Tiny Tim was between four and six weeks old - and only 150g - when he came into the care of Astrid and her rehabilitator, Jo Southall Picture: ASTRID MARTIN

Tiny Tim was between four and six weeks old - and only 150g - when he came into the care of Astrid and her rehabilitator, Jo Southall Picture: ASTRID MARTIN

ASTRID MARTIN

A wildlife group in Ipswich has spoken of its shock after it had to deal with two separate incidents of baby hedgehogs being kicked to death.

Tiny Tim was the second young hedgehog to be seriously injured by kicking and brought to the Hedgehog Friendly Vet Practices team. Sadly the first hedgehog had to be put to sleep due to the extent of its injuries Picture: ASTRID MARTINTiny Tim was the second young hedgehog to be seriously injured by kicking and brought to the Hedgehog Friendly Vet Practices team. Sadly the first hedgehog had to be put to sleep due to the extent of its injuries Picture: ASTRID MARTIN

Both happened in the Nacton Road area of the town, with one having to be put to sleep while the other lasted a few days before succumbing to brain damage.

Astrid Martin of the Ravenswood Wildlife Group said in the most recent case, on October 16, a resident had to step in and "put herself at risk to stop an attack" - which is believed to have been carried out by three teenagers.

Miss Martin, the group's chairman, insisted the best reaction was for the community not to get angry, but to come together.

She said: "The most important thing is education. If we can teach children about the creatures they might not recognise and how to look after them, we can stop this kind of thing happening again."

The group have notified schools in the area about the incident and are hoping to arrange assemblies where they explain how to look after wildlife.

Miss Martin said: "We have such a friendly community here in Ravenswood and we are really grateful for everything they do, people putting out hedgehog food and making hedgehog highways in their fences."

The injured animals were treated by the group's critical care unit.

One had to be put to sleep because his injuries were so horrific and the second, a 4-to-6 week-old hoglet who affectionately became known as Tiny Tim, died a few days later from brain damage.

Miss Martin said: "Tiny Tim had a huge impact on us. He was so small when he came to us, just 150g, and I was up every hour of the night he was bought to us making sure he was okay.

"In the morning I took him straight to the critical care team at the vets like we do with all our hedgehogs.

"Then for the next four days one of our rehabilitators, Jo Southall, cared for him and made sure he got his medication. She was fantastic."

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: "It is very distressing to think anyone could treat defenceless animals in such a cruel and heartless way. We urge anyone with information to call the police or the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999."

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Popular BMX rider who died ‘struggled for years’ after girlfriend’s death, inquest hears

Grant Mowles with his former girlfriend Weronika Stepien, who suddenly died in 2015 at the age of 17. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

A14 to remain CLOSED until 9pm after double lorry crash

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

‘Incredible’ gaps in farmland prices emerge as growers plunged into uncertainty

Farmland prices are on the rise in the East of England, but supply has fallen according to Savills Picture: CHRISTOPHER RAWLINGS

Gary Barlow teams up with school mate to pen Calendar Girls musical

Tim Firth and Gary Barlow with the cast of The Girls, a new musical based on Firth's Calendar Girls, which looks likely to secure a West End run in the New Year.

Shock as baby hedgehogs kicked to death in ‘heartless’ attack

Tiny Tim was between four and six weeks old - and only 150g - when he came into the care of Astrid and her rehabilitator, Jo Southall Picture: ASTRID MARTIN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists