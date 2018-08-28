Ipswich teenagers in court in connection with Ravenswood McDonald’s stabbing
PUBLISHED: 13:11 19 November 2018
The trial of three teenagers who face charges arising out of a stabbing at the McDonald’s branch in Ravenswood earlier this year has got underway at Ipswich Crown Court.
Before the court are Rishawn Mohammed, 18, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, and two 17-year-old youths from Ipswich, who cannot be identified because of their age.
Mohammed has denied wounding a 16-year-old youth with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, having a knife in McDonald’s and violent disorder.
The two 17-year-old youths have denied violent disorder
A jury was empanelled this morning and prosecutor Andrew Jackson is expected to open the case this afternoon.
The charges arise out of an incident on Wednesday, June 13.
Police were called at about 7.30pm to reports of a teenager having been stabbed outside McDonald’s in Ravenswood, Ipswich.
The trial is expected to last several weeks.
