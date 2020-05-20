E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

PUBLISHED: 19:47 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:51 20 May 2020

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused "major" disruption. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich has been forced to close after cars were seen queuing back to a busy roundabout causing “major” disruption.

The fast-food restaurant in Nacton Road, Ravenswood, opened for the first time today after being forced to close in April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, is was determined that it would again have to shut its doors due to the number of cars trying to use the chain.

Passers-by described how vehicles were queuing back to the Ravenswood roundabout between Nacton Road and Ransomes Way, causing some drivers trying to access neighbouring Lidl to be stuck for up to 40 minutes.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer in our newly opened restaurants, and demand has already been very high.

“In line with our opening plans, we have been working closely with local authorities and the police, and this evening determined that it was necessary to close the Drive-Thru lane at the Ravenswood restaurant as queues began to cause disruption.

“We will be closed for the rest of the evening, but will re-open tomorrow in-line with our reduced opening hours of 11am - 10pm.”

McDonald’s restaurants on Ranelagh Road, Ravenswood and Whitehouse restaurants opened today for drive through customers only while McDonald’s at Cardinal Park is now open for both drive through customers as well as delivery.

The Tavern Street branch in the town centre is the only Ipswich site still to remain closed.

Most Read

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Huge swarm of bees cause a buzz on street corner

A swarm of bees descended onto a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

Missing Ipswich mum and baby found safe and well

A 17-year-old girl and her baby daughter reported missing in Ipswich have been found safe and well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

CCTV image issued after Norwich Road ‘incident’

Officers in Ipswich want to talk to these two men in connection with an incident in Norwich Road on April 26 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

