McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused "major" disruption. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich has been forced to close after cars were seen queuing back to a busy roundabout causing “major” disruption.

The fast-food restaurant in Nacton Road, Ravenswood, opened for the first time today after being forced to close in April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, is was determined that it would again have to shut its doors due to the number of cars trying to use the chain.

Passers-by described how vehicles were queuing back to the Ravenswood roundabout between Nacton Road and Ransomes Way, causing some drivers trying to access neighbouring Lidl to be stuck for up to 40 minutes.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer in our newly opened restaurants, and demand has already been very high.

“In line with our opening plans, we have been working closely with local authorities and the police, and this evening determined that it was necessary to close the Drive-Thru lane at the Ravenswood restaurant as queues began to cause disruption.

“We will be closed for the rest of the evening, but will re-open tomorrow in-line with our reduced opening hours of 11am - 10pm.”

McDonald’s restaurants on Ranelagh Road, Ravenswood and Whitehouse restaurants opened today for drive through customers only while McDonald’s at Cardinal Park is now open for both drive through customers as well as delivery.

The Tavern Street branch in the town centre is the only Ipswich site still to remain closed.