Parent 'confronted by man with knife' outside Ipswich primary school
PUBLISHED: 17:42 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 10 September 2019
Archant
There has been an alert outside at an Ipswich primary school after a parent was allegedly confronted by a knife-wielding man.
Ravenswood Community Primary School is understood to have issued a warning to parents via ParentMail, at around 2.40pm Tuesday afternoon, September 10.
Both the school and Suffolk police have been approached for comment.
The message said there had been an alleged incident in which a parent was confronted by a man with a knife outside the school.
The man is said to be still at large. There is no description given of his appearance.
It continued: "We would therefore urge all parents to take extra caution when collecting their child/children from school this afternoon.
"Those children that would normally walk home alone will be held at the school until parents collect. If this is an issue please contact the school as soon as possible, or arrange for children to be collected by other parents."
