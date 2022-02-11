News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'It never seems to be open' - residents' confusion over community centre

Abygail Fossett

Published: 7:30 AM February 11, 2022
Ravenswood Community Centre PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ravenswood Community Centre in Hening Avenue - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A mystery has arisen in Ravenswood as residents have been left stumped about how to use their local community centre. 

The community centre in Hening Avenue is used by Ravenwood Children’s Centre, but whether it is currently available for others to use is a mystery. 

“It never seems to be open, and being a community centre, we assumed it would be available to the community,” says Ravenswood resident, Helen Abbott. 

“As a community, we are quite active in doing things. We had VE day parties, and if it weren’t for Covid, we would have done that as a wider community. Having access to the hall would have been a great, a real central focus. 

“Coming up, we’ve got the Jubilee, and it would be nice to do something for that. It's sitting there, and it’s just begging to be used.” 

Ms Abbott has tried to find out who the key holder is for Ravenswood Community Centre, but without success. 

The Ipswich Star has likewise attempted to find out who to contact to hire out the community centre, but has yet to receive a response. 

