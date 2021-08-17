Published: 3:56 PM August 17, 2021

Police are concerned for the welfare of a young man from Ipswich who has been missing from his home for nearly three weeks.

Twenty-two-year-old Mason Seymour was last seen at around 2.30am on Thursday, July 29 in the Shotley area but he was reported missing to police at around 8pm on Wednesday, August 4.

Mr Seymour is described as white, of average build and has brown hair and facial hair. It is not known what Mason was last seen wearing.

Officers still believe Mason may either be in Ipswich or Shotley and have made a fresh appeal for information to help find him.

Enquires are on-going and as officers are concerned for Mason’s welfare they are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police by calling 101.