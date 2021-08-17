News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police remain 'concerned' for missing man's welfare

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:56 PM August 17, 2021   
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Mason Seymour is still missing as police launch a re-appeal - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a young man from Ipswich who has been missing from his home for nearly three weeks.

Twenty-two-year-old Mason Seymour was last seen at around 2.30am on Thursday, July 29 in the Shotley area but he was reported missing to police at around 8pm on Wednesday, August 4.

Mr Seymour is described as white, of average build and has brown hair and facial hair. It is not known what Mason was last seen wearing.

Officers still believe Mason may either be in Ipswich or Shotley and have made a fresh appeal for information to help find him.

Enquires are on-going and as officers are concerned for Mason’s welfare they are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police by calling 101.

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dales Road police cordon

Suffolk Constabulary

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier. Picture:

Giant Ferris wheel project for resort generates dozens of objections

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ferodo bridge police cordon

Suffolk Constabulary

Man in hospital following assault near Norwich Road bridge

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Dog mess found at Orwell Country Park

Environment News

Anger as dog mess bag found on beautiful River Orwell shores

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon