Preparation is key - Council chairman on today’s flooding

The floods around the Harbour Inn in Southwold Picture: SARAH GROVES, ADNAMS

Today’s flooding in Southwold has made for some dramatic pictures, even the Chairman of Suffolk County Council has been tweeting photos of the scenes that unfolded.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Storm surge at #Southwold this morning. Fortunately the wind is off the land and thankfully high tide seems to have passed without major incident. pic.twitter.com/m23HSD99xx — SCC Chairman (@ChairSCC) January 8, 2019

Councillor Michael Ladd has spoken of his relief as beach huts and businesses in Southwold escaped any major damage.

Mr Ladd, who lives in Southwold, tweeted incredible photographs of the sea lashing against the promenade.

He said: “We are relieved high tide has passed without a major incident.”

Mr Ladd added: “We get a tidal surge like this once every two or three years.

“We had warnings and I think we’re much more prepared now, these days we tend to be ready for the worse case scenario.”

Mr Ladd said that better communication was key to preparing for the flooding.

Even though the tidal surge was early in the year for a ‘Spring tide’ beach huts had been moved away from the seafront at the end of October.

The Harbour Inn in Southwold was forced to close due to flooding.

Earlier in the day Mr Ladd tweeted: “Storm surge at Southwold this morning. Fortunately the wind is off the land and thankfully high tide seems to have passed without major incident.”

Take a look at more incredible pictures from today’s flooding here.

