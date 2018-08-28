Residents’ shock at Ipswich death as man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD Archant

Neighbours have reacted with shock after a man was arrested suspicion of murder following a woman’s death in an Ipswich home.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Police were called to an address in Meridian Rise, near Cemetery Road, earlier this morning following a call from paramedics at 8.20am, who found the deceased woman, aged in her 40s, in the property.

Residents living in the road appeared shocked at the news of the death, which is being treated as suspicious.

A man, also aged in his 40s, has been arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Alicia Remirez, who lives in Meridian Rise, spoke of her surprise at the news.

“I am so shocked,” she said.

“This is a really quiet area and we have lived here since the house was built. Nothing like this has ever happened before.

“These types of things just don’t happen here. It’s not something that I am very used to seeing.

“But this type of stuff does happen I suppose. I can’t really believe it.

“It is a good community around here, we feel very safe and we don’t have any problems at all.”

A police car was parked outside the front of the property and two forensic vans could be seen close by.

The blinds were pulled across the windows of the house and shadows could be seen moving around inside a lit room.

Another resident, who wished to remain nameless, lives in a nearby property.

She said: “I’ve seen the people there come and go a little bit. They generally keep themselves to themselves. They are quite quiet.

“As far as I know it is a couple that live over there.

“We are really shocked. It is a really nice area and it shows you don’t really ever know what’s going on behind closed doors.

Meridian Rise is located on a housing estate which is just off Woodbridge Road.

A man who arrived home from work to the scene said: “I can’t believe it. You would never expect it to be so close to your home. I’m a little bit speechless.

“I hope that the police manage to find out what happened.”

Officers are asking for anyone who has any information in relation to this incident or heard or saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD number 77 of December 1 2018.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Steve Corbett, said: “We remain in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“However, it appears that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and we do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public.”