Rain

Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Residents’ shock at Ipswich death as man arrested on suspicion of murder

PUBLISHED: 15:12 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:13 01 December 2018

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Archant

Neighbours have reacted with shock after a man was arrested suspicion of murder following a woman’s death in an Ipswich home.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORDA man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Police were called to an address in Meridian Rise, near Cemetery Road, earlier this morning following a call from paramedics at 8.20am, who found the deceased woman, aged in her 40s, in the property.

Residents living in the road appeared shocked at the news of the death, which is being treated as suspicious.

A man, also aged in his 40s, has been arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Alicia Remirez, who lives in Meridian Rise, spoke of her surprise at the news.

“I am so shocked,” she said.

“This is a really quiet area and we have lived here since the house was built. Nothing like this has ever happened before.

“These types of things just don’t happen here. It’s not something that I am very used to seeing.

“But this type of stuff does happen I suppose. I can’t really believe it.

“It is a good community around here, we feel very safe and we don’t have any problems at all.”

A police car was parked outside the front of the property and two forensic vans could be seen close by.

The blinds were pulled across the windows of the house and shadows could be seen moving around inside a lit room.

Another resident, who wished to remain nameless, lives in a nearby property.

She said: “I’ve seen the people there come and go a little bit. They generally keep themselves to themselves. They are quite quiet.

“As far as I know it is a couple that live over there.

“We are really shocked. It is a really nice area and it shows you don’t really ever know what’s going on behind closed doors.

Meridian Rise is located on a housing estate which is just off Woodbridge Road.

A man who arrived home from work to the scene said: “I can’t believe it. You would never expect it to be so close to your home. I’m a little bit speechless.

“I hope that the police manage to find out what happened.”

Officers are asking for anyone who has any information in relation to this incident or heard or saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD number 77 of December 1 2018.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Steve Corbett, said: “We remain in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“However, it appears that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and we do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Residents’ shock at Ipswich death as man arrested on suspicion of murder

49 minutes ago Will Jefford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Neighbours have reacted with shock after a man was arrested suspicion of murder following a woman’s death in an Ipswich home.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich death

13:33 Will Jefford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Ipswich.

Wet spell looks set to continue, with more rain predicted in coming days

49 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Wet weather looks likely to continue over the coming days. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

It’s been a wet weekend so far - so what does the weather have in store tonight and tomorrow?

Gallery Festive scenes shared on Instagram this week by photographers around Suffolk

12:40 Judy Rimmer
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Christmas is in the air - and people have been busy uploading festive photos. Here are some from around the area which have been shared in the last seven days.

Fraudsters threatened vulnerable man with jail if he didn’t withdraw £13,000 from bank, staff reveal

26 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The incident took place at the TSB branch in Stowmarket. Picture: THINKSTOCK

A vulnerable customer tried to withdraw £13,000 from a Suffolk bank after being threatened with jail and a hefty £50,000 fine by scammers, it has been revealed.

Tenant evicted in anti-social behaviour clampdown

09:28 Will Jefford
Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Two houses on the same street are under closure orders in Ipswich after council and police workers took an unprecedented move to prevent anti-social behaviour and drug activity.

Ten Suffolk towns to benefit from ‘revolutionary’ £12million high-speed internet network

09:12 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chris Bally said the scheme marked continued investment in the county's network Picture: DAVID GARRAD

A multi-million pound scheme will bring a high-speed fibre network to 10 towns across Suffolk - in a project which leaders believe will be “revolutionary” for the region.

Slick, smooth, Billy Ocean wows Suffolk audiences with sensational show

07:25 Nigel Pickover
Billy Ocean

Evergreen and doughty Billy too - living up to the ‘tough’ part of one of his biggest hits, When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going.

Fears raised during public meeting over sex offenders at prison

11:50 Will Jefford
Members of the community came to meeting to raise their concerns about having sex offenders at Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: JUDI HALLETT

Residents have voiced their concerns about the introduction of convicted sex offenders to Hollesley Bay prison at a meeting with their MP.

When and where can you see the Stowmarket Lions Santa Sleigh in 2018?

10:35 Suzanne Day
Will the Stowmarket Lions Santa Sleigh be visiting a street near you? Picture: JONATHAN BROWN

December is finally here and it can only mean one thing - Santa is on his way.

Most read

Tenant evicted in anti-social behaviour clampdown

Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Video New pub The Halberd Inn opens in Ipswich today replacing McGinty’s

Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A new bus route is one of our most read stories this week

Take a look at some of our most read stories Picture: ARCHANT

Ten Suffolk towns to benefit from ‘revolutionary’ £12million high-speed internet network

Chris Bally said the scheme marked continued investment in the county's network Picture: DAVID GARRAD

‘PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!’ And that’s an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

A family dining at Frankie and Benny's
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide