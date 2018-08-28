Heavy Showers

The death of Rajang the orangutan is in our most-read round up

PUBLISHED: 05:00 15 December 2018

Rajang the orangutan Picture: SCOTT DAVEY

Rajang the orangutan Picture: SCOTT DAVEY

Archant

A Melton mum who was crowned the World’s Strongest Woman and a look at 13 new restaurants and bars in Ipswich is on our don’t miss list. Make sure you catch up with our top stories.

Andrea Thompson, lifts the trophy as she is crowned World's Strongest Woman Picture: SCOTT LLOYD PHOTOGRAPHYAndrea Thompson, lifts the trophy as she is crowned World's Strongest Woman Picture: SCOTT LLOYD PHOTOGRAPHY

Mother-of-two from Melton is crowned World’s Strongest Woman

A Suffolk mum has won the title of World’s Strongest Woman after only taking up the sport three-and-a-half years ago.

Andrea Thompson flew to north Carolina last week to compete against the strongest women on the planet.

The 36-year-old was overwhelmed to have won and couldn’t quite believe it. Read the full interview above.

Rajang the orangutan has died Picture: DAVID MARSAYRajang the orangutan has died Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

Keepers at Colchester Zoo announced the sad news that Rajang the orangutan had passed away.

The much loved animal was 50-years-old and had been a resident at the zoo since 1980.

As a hybrid it isn’t known what the life expectancy is for the orangutan however for non-hybrids the lifespans range between 35-45 years.

Work on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSWork on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

First look at Ipswich Waterfront revamp starting January

A £750,000 revamp of St Peters Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront has been announced.

The aim of the revamp is to provide a better experience for pedestrians and cyclists.

Work will begin in January and will introduce a large seating area, trees, an area to park bicycles and footways.

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, IpswichA decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A nativity scene outside an Ipswich church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this year.

The vandals decapitated the head off Mary and stole baby Jesus.

The Vicar Daniel Morrison was sad to hear the news and describes it as shame.

Three Wise Monkeys tap house in Ipswich opened its doors in November. Picture: NEIL PERRYThree Wise Monkeys tap house in Ipswich opened its doors in November. Picture: NEIL PERRY

The 13 new bars, restaurants and cafes you need to try in Ipswich

We have put together a guide of all the newest eateries and bars in Ipswich.

There is igloo dining, gin bars and all you can buffets to check out.

Take a look at our interactive map on the article so you know where to find them.

The death of Rajang the orangutan is in our most-read round up

35 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan Picture: SCOTT DAVEY

A Melton mum who was crowned the World's Strongest Woman and a look at 13 new restaurants and bars in Ipswich is on our don't miss list. Make sure you catch up with our top stories.

Missing prisoner found in Ipswich

Yesterday, 21:06 Natalie Sadler
A missing prisoner has now been located Picture: ARCHANT

A prisoner from Hollesley Bay has been found after an appeal was launched to locate him.

Audience evacuated during Ipswich panto

Yesterday, 23:13 Natalie Sadler
The adult pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre was delayed after a fire alarm went off Picture: PAUL GEATER

A fire alarm temporarily stopped the show going on at the New Wolsey Theatre.

Food review: Arlingtons Ipswich

Yesterday, 20:00 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Vodka cured salmon with gin and dill dressing on homemade English muffin Picture: Archant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis tries out tapas sized dishes at the new Arlingtons in Ipswich.

White van with ‘no current keeper’ seized

Yesterday, 18:08 Andrew Papworth
The white van registered as having 'no current keeper' was seized in Felixstowe. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A white van registered as having “no current keeper” was stopped by police - and then seized as the driver had no insurance or licence.

Revealed - The latest food hygiene ratings for takeaways in Ipswich

Yesterday, 17:56
Best Kebab in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich was awraded a zero star rating by food hygiene inspectors Picture: ARCHANT

Half of Ipswich’s late night eateries have received full marks following their most recent visit from the council’s food hygiene inspectors and have been awarded a five-star award - while one received zero stars

Fake bank notes used across Suffolk, warn police

Yesterday, 17:22 Jake Foxford
The notes have been found at various locations across Suffolk, with some being caught before payment Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

A flurry of fraudulent bank notes have surfaced in Suffolk, with fraudsters trying to pay for low-value items with fake money.

Alleged bed and breakfast burglar charged

Yesterday, 17:14 Jake Foxford
James Mann, a 44-year-old man from Ispwich, had not been charged with the burglary of the bed and breakfast in christchurch Street Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police have charged a man in connection with a burglary at a town centre bed and breakfast.

Falling rate of solved domestic abuse, robbery and serious sex offences

Yesterday, 17:07 Tom Potter
Reports of certain types of crime have increased across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The rate of unsolved domestic abuse, serious sex offences and robberies is rising across Suffolk – and fewer victims are supporting police investigations.

Man sustains cut and swollen jaw in road rage incident

Yesterday, 17:06 Dominic Moffitt
Police are appealing for information following a suspected road rage incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has sustained injuries and another was arrested following an alleged road rage incident between two lorry drivers.

Audience evacuated during Ipswich panto

The adult pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre was delayed after a fire alarm went off Picture: PAUL GEATER

Missing prisoner found in Ipswich

A missing prisoner has now been located Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed - The latest food hygiene ratings for takeaways in Ipswich

Best Kebab in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich was awraded a zero star rating by food hygiene inspectors Picture: ARCHANT

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Retailers feel ‘betrayed’ by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill
