A Melton mum who was crowned the World’s Strongest Woman and a look at 13 new restaurants and bars in Ipswich is on our don’t miss list. Make sure you catch up with our top stories.

Mother-of-two from Melton is crowned World’s Strongest Woman

A Suffolk mum has won the title of World’s Strongest Woman after only taking up the sport three-and-a-half years ago.

Andrea Thompson flew to north Carolina last week to compete against the strongest women on the planet.

The 36-year-old was overwhelmed to have won and couldn’t quite believe it. Read the full interview above.

Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

Keepers at Colchester Zoo announced the sad news that Rajang the orangutan had passed away.

The much loved animal was 50-years-old and had been a resident at the zoo since 1980.

As a hybrid it isn’t known what the life expectancy is for the orangutan however for non-hybrids the lifespans range between 35-45 years.

First look at Ipswich Waterfront revamp starting January

A £750,000 revamp of St Peters Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront has been announced.

The aim of the revamp is to provide a better experience for pedestrians and cyclists.

Work will begin in January and will introduce a large seating area, trees, an area to park bicycles and footways.

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A nativity scene outside an Ipswich church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this year.

The vandals decapitated the head off Mary and stole baby Jesus.

The Vicar Daniel Morrison was sad to hear the news and describes it as shame.

The 13 new bars, restaurants and cafes you need to try in Ipswich

We have put together a guide of all the newest eateries and bars in Ipswich.

There is igloo dining, gin bars and all you can buffets to check out.

Take a look at our interactive map on the article so you know where to find them.