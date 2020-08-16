Gallery

One year on: Your pictures from Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Looking back at your photos from when Ed Sheeran performed at Chantry Park over 4 nights in 2019 Picture: MARIE COLLINS, MATT JOSLIN, HEATHER GLASSON AND LOUISE HAMILTON MARIE COLLINS, MATT JOSLIN, HEATHER GLASSON AND LOUISE HAMILTON

It has nearly been a year since Ed Sheeran wowed fans on his home turf in Chantry Park to finish off his worldwide tour – here are some of our favourite reader photos to remember the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tina Atkinson and friends looking forward to Ed to perform Picture: TINA ATKINSON Tina Atkinson and friends looking forward to Ed to perform Picture: TINA ATKINSON

Thousands of fans descended on Chantry Park in Ipswich over the bank holiday weekend last summer to watch the Framlingham singer perform four huge homecoming concerts.

The ‘Ed effect’ brought 150,000 fans to Ipswich over the weekend – with hotel and pub owners celebrating after seeing their businesses boosted.

The concerts were packed with special moments and surprises, each night having its own slice of magic.

On night three Ed brought out a special guest in the form of the hugely popular rapper Stormzy during his encore.

Steph Scoggins' family Aaron, Julian & Adam with their Ed Sheeran cups Picture: STEPH SCOGGINS Steph Scoggins' family Aaron, Julian & Adam with their Ed Sheeran cups Picture: STEPH SCOGGINS

The pair performed Shape of You in front of the 40,000 adoring fans and the crowd went wild.

WATCH: Relive the Ed Sheeran concerts

What were your favourite memories from the weekend? We would love to hear your stories so get in touch with us here to be featured in our round-up.

Machaila Pegg and family got the ginger wigs out for the night's show Picture: MACHAILA PEGG Machaila Pegg and family got the ginger wigs out for the night's show Picture: MACHAILA PEGG

Heidi Beeston and family ready for a fantastic evening Picture: HEIDI BEESTON Heidi Beeston and family ready for a fantastic evening Picture: HEIDI BEESTON

Heidi Beeston and family ready for a fantastic evening Picture: HEIDI BEESTON Heidi Beeston and family ready for a fantastic evening Picture: HEIDI BEESTON

Tanya Jeffery getting excited for the night ahead Picture: TANYA JEFFERY Tanya Jeffery getting excited for the night ahead Picture: TANYA JEFFERY

Sharon Hall and friends ready for a brilliant night ahead Picture: SHARON HALL Sharon Hall and friends ready for a brilliant night ahead Picture: SHARON HALL

Sareena Albon ready for Ed to take to the stage Picture: SAREENA ALBON Sareena Albon ready for Ed to take to the stage Picture: SAREENA ALBON

Michelle Bultitude's family ready for the ngiht's show Picture: MICHELLE BULTITUDE Michelle Bultitude's family ready for the ngiht's show Picture: MICHELLE BULTITUDE

Matt Joslin and fiance excited for the evenings show Picture: MATT JOSLIN Matt Joslin and fiance excited for the evenings show Picture: MATT JOSLIN

Heather Glasson and sister in law Elaine Archer at the Saturday night show Picture: HEATHER GLASSON Heather Glasson and sister in law Elaine Archer at the Saturday night show Picture: HEATHER GLASSON

Meg Watts ready at the front row for Ed to take to the stage Picture: MEG WATTS Meg Watts ready at the front row for Ed to take to the stage Picture: MEG WATTS

Marie Collins and family wearing the exclusive Ipswich Town shirt Ed released for the event Picture: MARIE COLLINS Marie Collins and family wearing the exclusive Ipswich Town shirt Ed released for the event Picture: MARIE COLLINS

Lindsay Barrell and daughters ready to see Ed live Picture: LINDSAY BARRELL Lindsay Barrell and daughters ready to see Ed live Picture: LINDSAY BARRELL

Katie Smith wearing face glitter in the style of Ed Sheeran's Divide album logo Picture: KATIE SMITH Katie Smith wearing face glitter in the style of Ed Sheeran's Divide album logo Picture: KATIE SMITH

Ed Sheeran merch all out for the exciting night Picture: JENNY DEAN DEWEY Ed Sheeran merch all out for the exciting night Picture: JENNY DEAN DEWEY

Laura Whinney and friends ready for the night's show Picture: LAURA WHINNEY Laura Whinney and friends ready for the night's show Picture: LAURA WHINNEY

Kara Murphy and friend Julie Tyler ready for Ed to take to the stage Picture: KARA MURPHY Kara Murphy and friend Julie Tyler ready for Ed to take to the stage Picture: KARA MURPHY

Jenna Wallace excited for the night's performance Picture: JENNA WALLACE Jenna Wallace excited for the night's performance Picture: JENNA WALLACE

Gemma Baxter ready with their Ed Sheeran cups Picture: GEMMA BAXTER Gemma Baxter ready with their Ed Sheeran cups Picture: GEMMA BAXTER

Louise Hamilton and daughter Bee sporting their Ed Sheeran hats ready for the concert to start Picture: LOUISE HAMILTON Louise Hamilton and daughter Bee sporting their Ed Sheeran hats ready for the concert to start Picture: LOUISE HAMILTON

Jen Roper and friends together to watch Ed perform in his home county Picture: JEN ROPER Jen Roper and friends together to watch Ed perform in his home county Picture: JEN ROPER

You may also want to watch:

David Clarke's son and grandson ready for Ed to perform Picture: DAVID CLARKE David Clarke's son and grandson ready for Ed to perform Picture: DAVID CLARKE

Serena Mickelburgh with family and friends ready to see Ed Sheeran live Picture: SERENA MICKELBURGH Serena Mickelburgh with family and friends ready to see Ed Sheeran live Picture: SERENA MICKELBURGH

Charmaine Tooke's first concert experience seeing Ed at Chantry Park Picture: CHARMAINE TOOKE Charmaine Tooke's first concert experience seeing Ed at Chantry Park Picture: CHARMAINE TOOKE

Ready for Ed Sheeran to take to the stage Picture: DANNIELLE HANCOCK Ready for Ed Sheeran to take to the stage Picture: DANNIELLE HANCOCK

Georgina Andrew's taking her children to see their first concert Picture: GEORGINA ANDREWS Georgina Andrew's taking her children to see their first concert Picture: GEORGINA ANDREWS