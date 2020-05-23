E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Rainbows bring colour to Ipswich during lockdown

23 May, 2020 - 21:45
Henley Avenue, Ipswich Picture: Alex Rudiger

Henley Avenue, Ipswich Picture: Alex Rudiger

Rainbows have been seen as a sign of hope during the coronavirus pandemic and have appeared in windows all over the country - but tonight it was the sky over Suffolk that was painted red, orange, yellow, green and blue.

Cherry Lane Gardens Picture: Jodie OsbornCherry Lane Gardens Picture: Jodie Osborn

The earlier showers blended with the early evening sun to create a rainbow which was seen all over Ipswich and even Stowmarket.

A double rainbow in Ipswich Picture: Ollie RansomA double rainbow in Ipswich Picture: Ollie Ransom

Some readers even spotted a double rainbow - which according to the Met Office are created when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop with the violet light that reaches the observers eye coming from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops.

This image shows a double rainbow over Ipswich Picture: Nikki SapsedThis image shows a double rainbow over Ipswich Picture: Nikki Sapsed

This phenomenon is relatively common, and occurs at times when the sun is low in the sky such as in the early morning or late afternoon, as happened today.

A rainbow over Ipswich Waterfront Picture: Beau DeaconA rainbow over Ipswich Waterfront Picture: Beau Deacon

Readers from all over Ipswich spotted the sight and shared their photos with us after this photo was posted on our website earlier.

Goodwood Close, Ipswich - the scene of this shot Picture: Jodie OsbornGoodwood Close, Ipswich - the scene of this shot Picture: Jodie Osborn

We have stunning photos of the light show over Ipswich Waterfront, images from Henley and also Stowmarket.

The beautiful rainbow could also be seen from Pinewood Picture: Lee PageThe beautiful rainbow could also be seen from Pinewood Picture: Lee Page

One photographer captured the rainbow over Ipswich Hospital - particularly fitting after weeks of children painting, and colouring, rainbows for our heroic NHS staff and other front line keyworkers who have been leading the fight against coronvavirus.

A colourful arc in Stowmarket Picture: Nicola FrenchA colourful arc in Stowmarket Picture: Nicola French

Pictures have been flooding in to our newsdesk, as keen photographers are keen to show off their talents.

The rainbow this evening, perfectly placed over the maternity block at Ipswich Hospital Picture: Laura GunsonThe rainbow this evening, perfectly placed over the maternity block at Ipswich Hospital Picture: Laura Gunson

There is unlikely to be a repeat tomorrow as Sunday is forecast to be drier and slightly warmer, with temperatures rising further on Monday to create a warm and sunny Bank Holiday.

A rainbow over Henley Rise Picture: Michele BaldockA rainbow over Henley Rise Picture: Michele Baldock

For more weather news, see here

