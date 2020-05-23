Rainbows bring colour to Ipswich during lockdown
Archant
Rainbows have been seen as a sign of hope during the coronavirus pandemic and have appeared in windows all over the country - but tonight it was the sky over Suffolk that was painted red, orange, yellow, green and blue.
The earlier showers blended with the early evening sun to create a rainbow which was seen all over Ipswich and even Stowmarket.
Some readers even spotted a double rainbow - which according to the Met Office are created when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop with the violet light that reaches the observers eye coming from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops.
This phenomenon is relatively common, and occurs at times when the sun is low in the sky such as in the early morning or late afternoon, as happened today.
You may also want to watch:
Readers from all over Ipswich spotted the sight and shared their photos with us after this photo was posted on our website earlier.
We have stunning photos of the light show over Ipswich Waterfront, images from Henley and also Stowmarket.
One photographer captured the rainbow over Ipswich Hospital - particularly fitting after weeks of children painting, and colouring, rainbows for our heroic NHS staff and other front line keyworkers who have been leading the fight against coronvavirus.
Pictures have been flooding in to our newsdesk, as keen photographers are keen to show off their talents.
There is unlikely to be a repeat tomorrow as Sunday is forecast to be drier and slightly warmer, with temperatures rising further on Monday to create a warm and sunny Bank Holiday.
For more weather news, see here
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.