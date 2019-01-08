Gallery

Tidal surge added extra metre to spring tides in Suffolk - see pictures

Floods on the roads at Shingle Street Picture: JULIET GREEN

Coastal communities in Suffolk and Essex are tonight preparing for the next high tide which will hit in the early hours of the morning, but the threat has been reduced following the early dramatic storms.

The floods around the Harbour Inn in Southwold Picture: SARAH GROVES, ADNAMS The floods around the Harbour Inn in Southwold Picture: SARAH GROVES, ADNAMS

East Anglia is still experiencing spring tides of up to 2.5m but flooding experts at the Environment Agency have reassured those living along the coast that the real danger has now passed.

Pin Mill at High Tide - Anthony Cullen (2) Pin Mill at High Tide - Anthony Cullen (2)

“We are not expecting any more flood warnings,” said David Kemp from the Environment Agency as he explained that the tidal surge had added an extra metre to the already high tide levels at some resorts.

The waves crashing over the sea wall at Southwold Picture: SARAH GROVES, ADNAMS The waves crashing over the sea wall at Southwold Picture: SARAH GROVES, ADNAMS

Flood alerts will remain in place across the Suffolk coast but the more severe warnings will only remain in place around the Beccles and Oulton Broad areas.

The super high tide was exacerbated by a strong on-shore breeze. It completely cut off 'Winkles' fish & chip café at Felixstowe Ferry Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE The super high tide was exacerbated by a strong on-shore breeze. It completely cut off 'Winkles' fish & chip café at Felixstowe Ferry Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

“It’s going to get better,” said Mr Kemp. “The worst is over.”

The floods at Orford Quay Picture: DR ROGER R DAWSON The floods at Orford Quay Picture: DR ROGER R DAWSON

These photos were taken earlier in the day showing the impact the tidal surge had as it passed along the coast. Newly built beach huts were damaged at Pakefield, The Harbour Inn at Southwold was left under a foot of water and the Tide Mill was nearly inundated by the extremely high tides.

Pin Mill at High Tide - Anthony Cullen (1) Pin Mill at High Tide - Anthony Cullen (1)

As the surge moved south Shingle Street was almost cut off by the flooded roads and the Strand at Wherstead was submerged,

High tide at Shingle Street Picture: NIGEL EVANS High tide at Shingle Street Picture: NIGEL EVANS

