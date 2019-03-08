Partly Cloudy

Your fond memories of Fore Street Pool as it celebrates 125 years

PUBLISHED: 05:30 23 March 2019

Happy 125th birthday to Fore Street Pool in Ipswich! Pictured here are members of the Hadleigh Rangers during a visit to the pool in May 1987 Picture: PAUL NIXON.

Happy 125th birthday to Fore Street Pool in Ipswich! Pictured here are members of the Hadleigh Rangers during a visit to the pool in May 1987 Picture: PAUL NIXON.

Archant

Today we say happy birthday to Ipswich’s Fore Street Pool - to mark the occasion readers have been sending in their memories of the venue.

Fore Street Pool in Ipswich celebrates 125 years Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCILFore Street Pool in Ipswich celebrates 125 years Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Fore Street Pool or Fore Street Baths, as it is known to some people, first opened in March 1894.

The iconic Victorian pool has seen thousands swim through its waters. In fact, 28,000 people visited the pool in the first 12 months.

Reader, Pamela Stephenson, who is 58, said: “I remember having my first swimming lesson there when I was four. I was terrified of water but the instructor changed my life.”

Doris Bugg, who is 100, swam in the pool for a remarkable 87 years.

She added: “I learnt to swim there when I was nine years old. I was still swimming there when I was 96.”

To commemorate the milestone an array of events are taking place over the weekend.

Sub aqua sessions, a life-saving championship and free public swimming will take place at the venue on March 23 and 24.

There will also be heritage displays containing memories from Fore Street, Crown Pools, Broomhill and St Matthew’s Baths.

Your fond memories of Fore Street Pool as it celebrates 125 years

Happy 125th birthday to Fore Street Pool in Ipswich! Pictured here are members of the Hadleigh Rangers during a visit to the pool in May 1987 Picture: PAUL NIXON.

