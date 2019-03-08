Overwhelming support for family of murder victim Tavis as killers found guilty

Sharon Box, Tavis' mum, while her statement is read out

Justice has been served - this was just one of the heartfelt messages sent to the family of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens as the jury returned its final guilty verdict.

Issac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, was the fourth person to be found guilty of murder in the trial when the jury returned their verdict onhim yesterday.

The verdict brings to an end the three-month trial of six people accused of Tavis’ murder, four of whom have now been found guilty of murder and one who has been found guilty of manslaughter - with one other defendant cleared.

Tavis murder trial press conference outside Ipswich Crown Court, Tavis' mum Sharon Box can be seen holding a picture of Tavis.

Readers took to Facebook to leave their support for Tavis and his family by commenting on our Facebook live outside Crown Court.

Ashleigh Fisk wrote: “R.I.P Tavis.. Justice have been served! Thinking of the whole family.”

Al Parris added: “God Bless the Tavis (sic) family.”

Neville Aitkens, Tavis' Dad, outside Ipswich Crown Court as his statement is read out.

Another reader, Tracy Coletta Botwright, said: “#justicefortavis thinking of you Tavs family at this difficult time.”

Keli Todd also offered her condolences, she said: “Sleep tight beautiful Tav. You will live on in the hearts of all those that love you forever #justiceforTavis. Such an amazing, strong family. Tavis will be loved and missed forever.”

Chrissy Knight added: “God bless you all. Thoughts are with you at such a sad time.”

Ceara Jade Mongan wrote: “Justice for Tavis. Love to all family.”

Nadinsa Martinez, said: “Heartbreaking. R.I.P Tavis and prayers for strength to his family.”

Vikki Carroll left this comment: “Feel so sorry for the family but glad justice has been done.”

More than 90 comments were left on our Facebook live videos which included a statement from Tavis’ Mum Sharon Box and Tavis’ Dad Neville Aitkens.

