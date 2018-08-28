Check your homes for these potentially dangerous products

Skin whitening lotion, Waitrose fish fingers and children’s slime are among the products currently being recalled.

Trading standards are asking consumers to check their homes for the following products due to them not passing safety regulations.

Bio Skincares Hand and Body Papaya Skin Whitening Lotion has been recalled by the European Commission because of a serious chemical risk. The product does not comply with the Cosmetic Products Regulation as it contains Methylisothiazolinone (MI) and methylisochlorothiazolinone (MCI) which are not permitted in leave-on cosmetic products.

The product from batch 30409 barcode 5060040701065 has been withdrawn from retailers and anyone with the lotion should return the item to store.

Waitrose are also recalling their six chunky battered haddock fish fingers due to the presence of large fish bones that could leave a consumer injured. Those who have the product at home are being advised not to eat them and to package up the item and return it to a local Waitrose branch for a full refund. You can also call their freephone on 0800 188884.

The European Commission have issued a recall for the Banledao modelling clay/slime because of an excessive quantity of boron which may harm the health of children by damaging the reproductive system.

The crystal clay/mud has a measured value up to 1450 mg/kg and therefore does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive and the relevant European standard EN 71-3. The import of the product from China has now been rejected at the border because of the serious risk level. Parents should be aware of this product.

A safety notice has been issued for a small number of Safeguard+ electric showers which may develop a fault that could lead to overheating and a potential risk of electric shock or fire hazard.

The warning reads: “If your shower is showing any signs of discolouration, you MUST stop using it immediately and contact us by freephone on 0800 0154 145 or www.tritonshowers.co.uk/inspection”

Affected units start with the product code CSGP0 and have a date code stamp (on the underside of the product) between 05/14 (May 2014) to 12/16 (December 2016).

HEMA have issued a safety warning about its 160g hazelnut milk chocolate letters as now all of the letters are being recalled not just B, M, N, R and S. It has become apparent that all letters may contain small pieces of plastic and should be returned to store for a full refund.

A number of other food products are also being recalled as a precautionary measure. These include:

•Pieminister’s Gluten free Moo pie, which was sold between December, 4 and December, 14 has been identified as possibly containing small pieces of clear plastic. The item should be returned to a local Waitrose branch for a full refund.

•Seriously Melting Pots original flavours and roasted onion flavour are also being recalled as there is a small risk that the glass pot may break when heated and may pose a potential safety risk. The product should be returned to store.

•Daylesord Organic’s cottage pies with use-by dates of January 14 2019 and January 21 2019 are being recalled because of incorrect date labelling. The products should have been labelled with December 14 2018 and December 21 2018. If you have bought the product do not eat it, instead return it to the store from which it was bought for a full refund.

You can check the Trading Standards and Food Standard Agency website for a full list of recall alerts.