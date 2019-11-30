E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Women Reclaim the Night as hundreds march through Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 20:32 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:38 30 November 2019

Marching through the streets of Ipswich after dark, hundreds of women took part in this years Reclaim The Night event. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Marching through the streets of Ipswich after dark, hundreds of women took part in this years Reclaim The Night event. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Hundreds of protestors have filled Ipswich's Cornhill and town centre marching to demand women are safe on the streets after dark.

Hundreds of women marched through the streets of Ipswich at the Reclaim The Night event 2019. Picture: Neil DidsburyHundreds of women marched through the streets of Ipswich at the Reclaim The Night event 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Returning for a second year after hundreds of supporters marched to end violence against women in Ipswich in 2018, Suffolk Rape Crisis group were joined by people from across Suffolk in a public show of solidarity.

Following gathering at the Cornhill, the march proceeded through the town centre with protestors armed with placards, whistles and glow sticks to fill the night with noise and light.

The march moved through Westgate Street, Museum Street, Kings Street, past the Corn Exchange and Giles' Grandma Statue, along Buttermarket and Upper Brook Street before returning to the Cornhill.

This year, the sexual violence charity is targeting the culture of victim blaming, hoping to dispel some of the myths surrounding rape.

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Ipswich at the Reclaim The Night event 2019. Picture: Neil DidsburyHundreds of people marched through the streets of Ipswich at the Reclaim The Night event 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The march came in the same month a leaked report from the Cabinet Office revealed almost half of rape victims will drop out of investigations where a perpetrator has been identified.

