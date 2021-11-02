The sustainable social enterprise making a difference to adults with disabilities
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Welcome to Re-create Social Enterprises, an organisation based in Ipswich that works with adults who have learning disabilities and recycles old items into craft materials.
The enterprise started 10 years ago and adults with learning disabilities or mental health conditions can attend and turn donated items into craft materials for members of the public to buy.
As well as making the planet greener, attendees are also able to learn new skills, socialise and gain independence in a safe environment – one of few organisations which offers options for those with disabilities after they’ve left school or college.
Those that attend cut, measure, count, wrap and package items ready for sale in the shop.
Tonia Sadler, a support worker in the organisation, explains why it’s important for adults with disabilities to be out doing something productive.
You may also want to watch:
She said: “It adds to their education but also it’s somewhere purposeful to go.
“There are places out there where people can go, but sadly there are not the activities to keep them motivated. A lot of people then fall into that sinkhole of staying at home again and watching TV, whereas we like to keep people motivated.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager locked up for 24 years for shooting friend in Kesgrave
- 2 Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time
- 3 Missing 26-year-old found
- 4 Traffic lights damaged after two vehicle crash
- 5 22-year-old man jailed over firearm and drug offences
- 6 Major new Christmas market coming to Ipswich this December
- 7 Highways chiefs questioned over handling of Copdock interchange plan
- 8 Van stolen while owner unpacked tools in Ipswich
- 9 Kesgrave shooting detective in 'no doubt' of teen's murderous intent
- 10 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
“It also gives the guys a bit of independence by getting here and gives them those life skills,” she added.
Dale Hill who has attended Re-create for the past few years explained how much the organisation has helped him.
He said: "It’s a good routine in my life and I’ve got lots of lovely friends here. I enjoy it here because before I wasn’t really doing anything and I was quite bored at home but now I found Re-create and it’s changed my life around."
Dale went on to say that he hopes to find a job in the near future.
“I would like to get a job somehow and hopefully the skills I’ve learnt here I can bring into the mainstream world," he added.
Kirsty Hoy, another attendee said: “I really like coming here. Being with my new friends and old friends and I enjoy drinking tea. We just have fun here.”
Re-create Social Enterprises' new shop has just opened and people are invited to donate items to ensure the organisation can keep going.
For more information see here.