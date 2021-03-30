Were you there when the Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked out Portman Road?
- Credit: Phil Morley
Rock legends the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed to a sell-out Portman Road crowd to kick off their 2006 UK tour – were you there?
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees played to a packed out Ipswich crowd on a sunny June evening, with hit songs Don't Stop, Dani California and Californiacation heard across the town.
Tickets for the gig quickly sold out, before more came on sale a week before the big day on June 30.
Lead singer Anthony Kiedis joked "Ipswich? Where's Ipswich?" when stepping onto the stage, but quickly warmed to the flag-waving crowd.
They were joined by fellow Americans !!! (pronounced chk chk chk) and the newly-formed Dirty Pretty Things, led by The Libertines co-frontman Carl Barât.
The Los Angeles-based rockers are just one of the big names to have performed at the 30,000-seater stadium, with other chart-toppers including Tina Turner, Elton John and R.E.M.
