Were you there when the Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked out Portman Road?

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 PM March 30, 2021   
Were you at Portman Road when the Red Hot Chili Peppers came to Ipswich?

Were you at Portman Road when the Red Hot Chili Peppers came to Ipswich? - Credit: Phil Morley

Rock legends the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed to a sell-out Portman Road crowd to kick off their 2006 UK tour – were you there?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees played to a packed out Ipswich crowd on a sunny June evening, with hit songs Don't Stop, Dani California and Californiacation heard across the town.

Anthony Kiedis, lead singer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Anthony Kiedis, lead singer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers - Credit: Phil Morley

Tickets for the gig quickly sold out, before more came on sale a week before the big day on June 30.

Lead singer Anthony Kiedis joked "Ipswich? Where's Ipswich?" when stepping onto the stage, but quickly warmed to the flag-waving crowd.

Other artists to have performed at Portman Road include Tina Turner and Elton John

Other artists to have performed at Portman Road include Tina Turner and Elton John - Credit: Andy Abbott

They were joined by fellow Americans !!! (pronounced chk chk chk) and the newly-formed Dirty Pretty Things, led by The Libertines co-frontman Carl Barât.

The Los Angeles-based rockers are just one of the big names to have performed at the 30,000-seater stadium, with other chart-toppers including Tina Turner, Elton John and R.E.M. 

Anthony Kiedis joked he didn't know where Ipswich was

Anthony Kiedis joked he didn't know where Ipswich was - Credit: Phil Morley

The American rockers came to Portman Road to kick off their UK tour

The American rockers came to Portman Road to kick off their UK tour - Credit: Phil Morley

Tickets for the Ipswich concert quickly sold out

Tickets for the Ipswich concert quickly sold out - Credit: Phil Morley

The crowd enjoyed hits including Don't Stop and Dani California

The crowd enjoyed hits including Don't Stop and Dani California - Credit: Phil Morley


 

Nostalgia
Ipswich News

