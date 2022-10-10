News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Young actors ready to 'break down barriers' with new show

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 12:46 PM October 10, 2022
Actress Jodie Moore from the Red Rose Chain theatre company

The show has been created by a company of young actors, including Jodie Moore. - Credit: Red Rose Chain

An Ipswich based theatre company is launching a new show created by a company of actors with learning disabilities.

The Red Rose Chain theatre is launching the show, The Nightingale, this weekend.

The show, supported by Arts Council England, has been created by the Red Rose Chain Gold Chainers company of young actors with learning disabilities.  

The production, at The Avenue in Ipswich is on Saturday, October 15, at 7pm and Sunday, October 16 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Tickets cost £12, and £5 for concessions - and can be bought here.

Hedley Swain from Arts Council England said the project will help "to break down barriers and transform perceptions of what young disabled artists can and do achieve.”

Red Rose Chain’s artistic director, Jo Carrick, said: “The young people have been centrally involved in every aspect of the process from song writing, creating characters, designing the set and the costumes, making the props, recording voice overs and soundscapes, collaborating on choreography, and developing interactive sensory elements as well as designing publicity materials and videos describing the piece.”

Red Rose Chain theatre performance

The production will be taking place at The Avenue, in Ipswich, this weekend. - Credit: Red Rose Chain


Theatre
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran is currently performing in Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News | Video

Ed Sheeran performing outside Ipswich town hall

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran performed an impromptu gig outside Ipswich town hall 

Ed Sheeran | Video

WATCH: Videos from Ed Sheeran's surprise Ipswich gig

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Arthur Baggett

Ed Sheeran | Video

'I can't believe Ed Sheeran gave me his guitar!' says 10-year-old Arthur

Dolly Carter

person
Manik Miah, owner of The Maharani in Ipswich

Food and Drink

9 Ipswich restaurants named the best in Tripadvisor's 2022 awards

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon