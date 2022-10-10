Young actors ready to 'break down barriers' with new show

The show has been created by a company of young actors, including Jodie Moore. - Credit: Red Rose Chain

An Ipswich based theatre company is launching a new show created by a company of actors with learning disabilities.

The Red Rose Chain theatre is launching the show, The Nightingale, this weekend.

The show, supported by Arts Council England, has been created by the Red Rose Chain Gold Chainers company of young actors with learning disabilities.

The production, at The Avenue in Ipswich is on Saturday, October 15, at 7pm and Sunday, October 16 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Tickets cost £12, and £5 for concessions - and can be bought here.

Hedley Swain from Arts Council England said the project will help "to break down barriers and transform perceptions of what young disabled artists can and do achieve.”

Red Rose Chain’s artistic director, Jo Carrick, said: “The young people have been centrally involved in every aspect of the process from song writing, creating characters, designing the set and the costumes, making the props, recording voice overs and soundscapes, collaborating on choreography, and developing interactive sensory elements as well as designing publicity materials and videos describing the piece.”

The production will be taking place at The Avenue, in Ipswich, this weekend. - Credit: Red Rose Chain



