Teen may face jail after admitting heroin and crack supply charges

Reece Webber admitted four offences at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich teenager has been told he may face jail after admitting heroin and crack cocaine dealing offences.

Reece Webber pleaded guilty to a total of four charges at Ipswich Crown Court.

The 19-year-old appeared at court for a plea and trial preparation hearing today.

Webber admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug last September.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of diamorphine with intent to supply and possessing a quantity of crack cocaine on September 8, 2019.

Webber also admitted having in his possession a quantity of cannabis and a fourth charge of criminal damage to a cat litter tray worth £25 on the same date.

Webber, of Browning Road, Ipswich, has yet to be sentenced for the offences but was told he could face jail when he returns to court later in the year.

Richard Kelly, for Webber, asked the court to adjourn the case in order for the probation service to write a pre-sentence report.

He said Webber had no previous criminal convictions and was still of a relatively young age.

“This is a young man who is not at all heavily convicted – if at all – but faces the prospect of an immediate custodial sentence,” Mr Kelly told the court.

“It seems the reason he was doing this would tend to suggest he wasn’t in a significant role, but perhaps a lesser one.”

Mr Kelly said a pre-sentence report may, at least, give the court an alternative to an immediate custodial sentence.

“Because he is a young man so lightly convicted, the court, in my submission, would benefit from a pre-sentence report.

“While he understands very well the most likely outcome, it’s important for the court to see what is in the background to all of this.”

Judge David Goodin told Webber: “This is your first appearance before a court, and it’s a crown court, for offences that are routinely followed by a custodial sentence.

“If the court can be persuaded that the sentence should be two years or less, it will be a sentence that could – not necessarily would – be suspended.

“The sentencing judge will pay attention to the recommendations of the report, but will not be bound by it.”

Webber will be sentenced on September 22.