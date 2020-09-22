E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Teenager caught with drugs after police chase through Ipswich park

PUBLISHED: 15:33 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 22 September 2020

Broomhill Park, in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy brown

An Ipswich teenager who ran off when police officers approached him on suspicion of drug dealing in an Ipswich park has been given a suspended sentence.

Reece Webber was detained by a member of the public after he jumped into a garden during the police chase.

He was later found to have 47 wraps of heroin and 90 wraps of crack cocaine, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He was also found in possession of a tub of herbal cannabis and £73 cash, said John Farmer, prosecuting.

The court heard that police approached Webber in Broomhill Park, in Ipswich, on suspicion of drug dealing and he had made off, pursued by police officers.

Mr Farmer said that officers who searched Webber’s home found documents showing he had a significant interest in drug dealing, including articles about dividing drugs to increase profit and purchasing drugs.

Webber, 19, of Browning Road, Ipswich, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on September 8, 2019.

He also admitted having in his possession a quantity of cannabis and criminal damage to a cat litter tray worth £25 on the same date when he jumped into a garden while he was being chased by police.

He was given two years detention in a young offenders’ institution, suspended for two years, and was ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a six-month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 5am and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Richard Kelly, for Webber, said his client had no previous criminal convictions and had acted out of character.

He said that Webber had done well at school despite a difficult upbringing and had got a good job, earning decent money.

Mr Kelly said Webber had a cannabis habit and this had resulted in him “going off the rails” and getting involved in the offences before the court.

“He very much regrets what he did,” said Mr Kelly.

He said Webber had many positive traits and had moved away from bad influences and was now living with his grandparents.

“He has no desire to get involved in anything like this again and has turned his life around,” said Mr Kelly.

