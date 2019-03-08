Sunshine and Showers

See these stunning photos of reflections in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:05 17 May 2019

Reflections at Felixstowe docks Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Reflections at Felixstowe docks Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Graham Meadows

This week we challenged our iWitness members to photograph their best 'reflections' - and you didn't disappoint.

Dedham to Flatford along the banks of the river Stour Picture: SIMON PAGEDedham to Flatford along the banks of the river Stour Picture: SIMON PAGE

Alan Baldry captured a stunning image of a Grey Heron.

Ollie the labrador running along the beach Picture: JANE DEVILLEOllie the labrador running along the beach Picture: JANE DEVILLE

Simon Page shared with us a photo along the banks of the River Stour from Dedham to Flatord.

Geese at Goodstone water gardens in Norfolk Picture: MICK WEBBGeese at Goodstone water gardens in Norfolk Picture: MICK WEBB

The winner this week is Carl Humphrey with his photo of a mute swan flying across the River Ore.

Reflections of flowers in Benacre pit B Picture: ROBERT MCKENNAReflections of flowers in Benacre pit B Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

Next week's iWitness challenge is "vibrant", so take your camera out in the sunshine and capture some energetic and colourful photos.

A Grey Heron Picture: ALAN BALDRYA Grey Heron Picture: ALAN BALDRY

Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.

■ Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

