See these stunning photos of reflections in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 19:05 17 May 2019
Graham Meadows
This week we challenged our iWitness members to photograph their best 'reflections' - and you didn't disappoint.
Dedham to Flatford along the banks of the river Stour Picture: SIMON PAGE
Alan Baldry captured a stunning image of a Grey Heron.
Ollie the labrador running along the beach Picture: JANE DEVILLE
Simon Page shared with us a photo along the banks of the River Stour from Dedham to Flatord.
Geese at Goodstone water gardens in Norfolk Picture: MICK WEBB
The winner this week is Carl Humphrey with his photo of a mute swan flying across the River Ore.
Reflections of flowers in Benacre pit B Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA
Next week's iWitness challenge is "vibrant", so take your camera out in the sunshine and capture some energetic and colourful photos.
A Grey Heron Picture: ALAN BALDRY
Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.
■ Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.