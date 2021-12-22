Real reindeer makes a Christmas trip to Ipswich skill centre
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
A real reindeer arrived at an Ipswich training centre to join in Christmas celebrations.
The outdoor event at the New Skill Centre in Nacton Road was held to celebrate and show appreciation of all the day care clients.
Jo Kerley, director of the centre, run by the charity Inspiring Aspirations, said: "We asked people what they wanted, and they were joking, 'We want Rudolph!' We thought, we are going to make it happen."
She added: "We are so proud of all the clients have achieved. It's been a rough two years because of Covid and we wanted to give them a Christmas celebration."
Trainer Cliff Collins, of Cobweb Donkeys in Elmsett, brought the reindeer along to meet the centre members, and Santa also arrived.
The centre's day care and respite services are currently attended by people from 18 right up to 93 who have a disability, additional needs or need support.
The centre has its own art room and woodworking centre, and members have been making bird boxes and other wooden items for themselves and decorating them with wood burning.
