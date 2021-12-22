News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Real reindeer makes a Christmas trip to Ipswich skill centre

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:30 AM December 22, 2021
A reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich

A reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A real reindeer arrived at an Ipswich training centre to join in Christmas celebrations.

The outdoor event at the New Skill Centre in Nacton Road was held to celebrate and show appreciation of all the day care clients.

Mandie, Tasha and Lisa with Dancer the reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich

Mandie, Tasha and Lisa with Dancer the reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Jo Kerley, director of the centre, run by the charity Inspiring Aspirations, said: "We asked people what they wanted, and they were joking, 'We want Rudolph!' We thought, we are going to make it happen."

Sammy, Adam and Hannah with some of the woodworking creations they have made at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich

Sammy, Adam and Hannah with some of the woodworking creations they have made at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

She added: "We are so proud of all the clients have achieved. It's been a rough two years because of Covid and we wanted to give them a Christmas celebration."

Mandie, Tasha and Lisa with Dancer the reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich

Mandie, Tasha and Lisa with Dancer the reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Trainer Cliff Collins, of Cobweb Donkeys in Elmsett, brought the reindeer along to meet the centre members, and Santa also arrived. 

The centre's day care and respite services are currently attended by people from 18 right up to 93 who have a disability, additional needs or need support.

Adam meeting a reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich, with Cliff Collins of Cobweb Donkeys

Adam meeting a reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich, with Cliff Collins of Cobweb Donkeys - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The centre has its own art room and woodworking centre, and members have been making bird boxes and other wooden items for themselves and decorating them with wood burning.

Hannah meets the reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich

Hannah meets the reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Meeting the reindeer at the New Skill Centre's Christmas celebration in Ipswich 

Meeting the reindeer at the New Skill Centre's Christmas celebration in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Gary with reindeer handler Cliff Collins and Dancer the reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich

Gary with reindeer handler Cliff Collins and Dancer the reindeer at the New Skill Centre in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant



