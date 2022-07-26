Appeal for relatives of fallen First World War soldier to collect plaque

Since purchasing the item, Mr Jordan has had "a bit of a guilt complex" - Credit: Alex Fairfull/Richard Jordan

An Ipswich man is searching for the family of a fallen First World War soldier to collect a memorial plaque he purchased at auction.

Richard Jordan purchased the item for £80 at an auction in Martlesham five years ago.

The name engraved on the bronze medallion is John Alfred Jordan, a member of the Suffolk Regiment who died on May 2 1915 at the age of 19 years old.

The Memorial Plaque was handed to the next-of-kin of all fallen service personnel who were killed during the First World War.

Since realising he may have outbid a family member of the fallen soldier at auction, Mr Jordan has had "a bit of a guilt complex".

He said: "I purchased the plaque at auction because of the surname and one belonging to a relative of mine who passed away during World War I disappeared a long time ago.

"I knew there was no relation but I decided to bid on it anyway.

"Now I think it should go to the family, who I believe lives in Ipswich as well.

"At the end of the day, they are the rightful owners."

If you are a relative of John Alfred Jordan, get in touch with Richard Jordan at 07876233354