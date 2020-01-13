Tickets on sale now for East Anglia's biggest Old Skool club night

Romeo Done club nights keeping it Old Skool with the sound of the 90s Photo: Romeo Done Archant

It's become a cult event, a cultural institution, always selling out and moving onto ever larger venues. Now, Romeo Done has reached its eighth edition and has pitched its camp at the Ipswich Corn Exchange for a heady night of Dance, Garage and RnB.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gareth Harper aka DJ Garfie keeping it Old Skool with the Romeo Done club nights Photo: Romeo Done Gareth Harper aka DJ Garfie keeping it Old Skool with the Romeo Done club nights Photo: Romeo Done

Since it's release in 2016, Romeo Done has risen to epic proportions with it being considered the number one old skool club night in East Anglia consecutively selling out in advance and providing an unforgettable club night experience.

Featuring DJ Garfie on the decks, providing a blend of old skool anthems, 2020 will see Romeo Done return for it's eighth edition on Saturday April 4 at the Ipswich Corn Exchange. Organisers Gareth Harper and Corinne Malam have been forced to move the dance night to a much bigger venue because demand for tickets has been so high that they have been consistently forced to turn people away.

Gareth Harper aka DJ Garfie said: "With double the capacity of our previous venue, we have more tickets available then ever before catering for the massive demand for this hugely popular event.

You may also want to watch:

"It perfectly captures the vibe of the early 90s club scene taking you back to the way it used to be...it's six hours off from the world to completely let go and immerse yourself in the music and atmosphere. It's a perfect and unique opportunity to rewind to the golden days of old skool club nights."

Now, Romeo Done will be introducing the best Old Skool to the New Skool with the first Romeo Rascals event on Friday April 3.

Romeo Rascals is set to be East Anglia's biggest family old skool club night where both kids and parents can enjoy the full on Romeo Done experience. The aim is to create a night in which the whole family is involved together.

Gareth Harper said: "This isn't your typical school disco; parents sat round the edge looking miserable, kids sweaty and high on sugar. Oh no, this is full on 90's fun for all the family. Boasting a massive capacity of 900 people, there's no skimping on the dance floor which means plenty of space for little ones, big ones, Mum, Dad, Aunt, Uncle and Granny to bust out some shapes.

"Imagine old skool club night with the added bonus of giant ball pits; face painting, bubbles and balloons. What is there not to like?"

Tickets for both Romeo Done on Saturday April 4 and Romeo Rascals on Friday April 3 are available on Eventbrite. Adults are admitted free to Romeo Rascals but will still need tickets.