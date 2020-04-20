Days Gone By - Working out at Gym & Trim in Ipswich in the 1980s
PUBLISHED: 14:30 20 April 2020
Did you work out at Gym & Trim in Ipswich back in the 1980s?
Today we are looking back to the heyday of one of the town’s first and best-known fitness clubs.
Gym and Trim first opened in Charles Street in 1978, and later moved to a premises in Lower Orwell Street.
It made another move to Cardinal Park, before closing down in 2011, after struggling to compete with newer gyms.
Our photos here show members using some of the range of gym equipment during the 1980s.
As well as the gym itself, the club also featured a health and beauty spa, and a shop selling exercise clothes. Our gallery shows some classic 80s hairstyles and fitness wear.
