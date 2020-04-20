Gallery

Days Gone By - Working out at Gym & Trim in Ipswich in the 1980s

Gym & Trim's official opening after its move to premises in Lower Orwell Street in February 1982 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Did you work out at Gym & Trim in Ipswich back in the 1980s?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The UK fitness industry grew in popularity the early 80s. This photo was taken in July 1983. Picture: ARCHANT The UK fitness industry grew in popularity the early 80s. This photo was taken in July 1983. Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back to the heyday of one of the town’s first and best-known fitness clubs.

The gym shop also stocked workout clothes and supplements. Picture: ARCHANT The gym shop also stocked workout clothes and supplements. Picture: ARCHANT

Gym and Trim first opened in Charles Street in 1978, and later moved to a premises in Lower Orwell Street.

Gym & Trim was one of Ipswich's first fitness centres and boasted state of the art equipment during the early 80s Picture: ARCHANT Gym & Trim was one of Ipswich's first fitness centres and boasted state of the art equipment during the early 80s Picture: ARCHANT

It made another move to Cardinal Park, before closing down in 2011, after struggling to compete with newer gyms.

One to one personal training and exercise classes added extra interest to the gym Picture: ARCHANT One to one personal training and exercise classes added extra interest to the gym Picture: ARCHANT

READ MORE - Memories of Hollywood nightclub

Our photos here show members using some of the range of gym equipment during the 1980s.

The fitness centre included a beauty spa Picture: ARCHANT The fitness centre included a beauty spa Picture: ARCHANT

As well as the gym itself, the club also featured a health and beauty spa, and a shop selling exercise clothes. Our gallery shows some classic 80s hairstyles and fitness wear.

Working out at Gym & Trim in November 1982 Picture: ARCHANT Working out at Gym & Trim in November 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you have memories of Gym & Trim, and do you recognise yourself in one of these photos? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

This photo shows a cheque presentation at Gym & Trim in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT This photo shows a cheque presentation at Gym & Trim in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.