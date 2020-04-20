E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Days Gone By - Working out at Gym & Trim in Ipswich in the 1980s

PUBLISHED: 14:30 20 April 2020

Gym & Trim's official opening after its move to premises in Lower Orwell Street in February 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Gym & Trim's official opening after its move to premises in Lower Orwell Street in February 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Did you work out at Gym & Trim in Ipswich back in the 1980s?

The UK fitness industry grew in popularity the early 80s. This photo was taken in July 1983. Picture: ARCHANTThe UK fitness industry grew in popularity the early 80s. This photo was taken in July 1983. Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back to the heyday of one of the town’s first and best-known fitness clubs.

The gym shop also stocked workout clothes and supplements. Picture: ARCHANTThe gym shop also stocked workout clothes and supplements. Picture: ARCHANT

Gym and Trim first opened in Charles Street in 1978, and later moved to a premises in Lower Orwell Street.

Gym & Trim was one of Ipswich's first fitness centres and boasted state of the art equipment during the early 80s Picture: ARCHANTGym & Trim was one of Ipswich's first fitness centres and boasted state of the art equipment during the early 80s Picture: ARCHANT

It made another move to Cardinal Park, before closing down in 2011, after struggling to compete with newer gyms.

One to one personal training and exercise classes added extra interest to the gym Picture: ARCHANTOne to one personal training and exercise classes added extra interest to the gym Picture: ARCHANT

Our photos here show members using some of the range of gym equipment during the 1980s.

The fitness centre included a beauty spa Picture: ARCHANTThe fitness centre included a beauty spa Picture: ARCHANT

As well as the gym itself, the club also featured a health and beauty spa, and a shop selling exercise clothes. Our gallery shows some classic 80s hairstyles and fitness wear.

Working out at Gym & Trim in November 1982 Picture: ARCHANTWorking out at Gym & Trim in November 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you have memories of Gym & Trim, and do you recognise yourself in one of these photos?

This photo shows a cheque presentation at Gym & Trim in 1986 Picture: ARCHANTThis photo shows a cheque presentation at Gym & Trim in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

