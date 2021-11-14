News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich pays tribute to fallen at Remembrance parade and service

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:30 AM November 14, 2021
Army Air Corps members from Wattisham Flying Station in the Remembrance Sunday procession at Christchurch Park, Ipswich 

Army Air Corps members from Wattisham Flying Station marching in the Remembrance Sunday procession at Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

A Remembrance Sunday procession marched through Ipswich to pay tribute to those who fell serving their country.

After last year's service in Christchurch Park had to be scaled back due to Covid, this year the traditional parade and ceremony returned.

The parade, including members of the Army Air Corps from Wattisham Flying Station as well as veterans, civic leaders and cadets, set off from Elm Street to march to the park. Apaches were also flying from Wattisham in support of Remembrance events today.

After the laying of poppy wreaths at the service, which started at 10.50am, the mayor, Elizabeth Hughes, and the deputy lord lieutenant of Suffolk, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, were due to take the salute at the March Past.

The Remembrance Sunday procession setting off in Ipswich

The Remembrance Sunday procession setting off in Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

The crowds at the park today were not as large as in the past, due to the pandemic. But thousands still went along to pay their respects at the service at the Cenotaph, organised by the Royal British Legion and Ipswich Borough Council.

Those attending were being asked to take extra care by maintaining a safe distance from others and wearing face coverings in crowded areas. 

BBC Radio Suffolk has been providing on-air coverage, meaning residents can choose to listen from home.

The Remembrance Sunday procession setting off today in Ipswich

The Remembrance Sunday procession setting off today in Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

 Ahead of the service, Ms Hughes said: “Last year, to protect the health of the most vulnerable in our community, including our older veterans, we had to limit attendees at the Remembrance Sunday service.

Most Read

  1. 1 Golden Hind pub to stage a big Christmas lights switch-on
  2. 2 Woman, 28, appears in court over alleged child sex offences
  3. 3 Owners chip in to help 'Pack out Portman Road'
  1. 4 Sacked Ipswich man crashed works van
  2. 5 Elderly man fined after dog attacks boy who was retrieving football
  3. 6 Door-to-door bid to get Ipswich jabbed
  4. 7 Ipswich Bathstore to close down - two years after Homebase takeover
  5. 8 See the faces of the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week
  6. 9 Matchday Recap: All-square in goalless clash
  7. 10 Festive events at town community centre are cancelled

"This year, we are pleased to be able to commemorate in the traditional way by coming together in person to honour the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and thank veterans and those actively serving in our Armed Forces."

The scene at Christchurch Park in Ipswich as crowds gathered for the Remembrance Sunday service 

The scene at Christchurch Park in Ipswich as crowds gathered for the Remembrance Sunday service - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

Today, the Ipswich Reds buses, which are part of First Eastern Counties, tweeted: "At 11am today our drivers may pull over (where safe to do so) to observe the two-minute silence in Remembrance."

Poignant ceremonies were also held in Ipswich on Armistice Day, November 11.




Remembrance Day
Armistice Day
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steve Kay, Oliver Kay and Arron Fairley. Family run business Kay fruit and veg shop in Ipswich have

Food and Drink

'Re-energised' Ipswich shopping parades helps family firm expand

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police stock image. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Live News

Taxi driver left with serious head injury after attack in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Shop shelves have been left empty as the crisp crisis is felt in Ipswich

Retail

What is causing the shortage of crisps in Ipswich's shops?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court

Duo accused of stealing from charity clothing banks near Ipswich

Jane Hunt

person