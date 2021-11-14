Army Air Corps members from Wattisham Flying Station marching in the Remembrance Sunday procession at Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

A Remembrance Sunday procession marched through Ipswich to pay tribute to those who fell serving their country.

After last year's service in Christchurch Park had to be scaled back due to Covid, this year the traditional parade and ceremony returned.

The parade, including members of the Army Air Corps from Wattisham Flying Station as well as veterans, civic leaders and cadets, set off from Elm Street to march to the park. Apaches were also flying from Wattisham in support of Remembrance events today.

After the laying of poppy wreaths at the service, which started at 10.50am, the mayor, Elizabeth Hughes, and the deputy lord lieutenant of Suffolk, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, were due to take the salute at the March Past.

The Remembrance Sunday procession setting off in Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

The crowds at the park today were not as large as in the past, due to the pandemic. But thousands still went along to pay their respects at the service at the Cenotaph, organised by the Royal British Legion and Ipswich Borough Council.

Remembrance Parade starting on Elm street Ipswich heading to Christchurch Park. Lest we forget. #ArmisticeDay #LestWeForget #1552 pic.twitter.com/FBEPRiZnNm — Ipswich Police (@IpswichPolice) November 14, 2021

Those attending were being asked to take extra care by maintaining a safe distance from others and wearing face coverings in crowded areas.

BBC Radio Suffolk has been providing on-air coverage, meaning residents can choose to listen from home.

The Remembrance Sunday procession setting off today in Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

Ahead of the service, Ms Hughes said: “Last year, to protect the health of the most vulnerable in our community, including our older veterans, we had to limit attendees at the Remembrance Sunday service.

"This year, we are pleased to be able to commemorate in the traditional way by coming together in person to honour the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and thank veterans and those actively serving in our Armed Forces."

The scene at Christchurch Park in Ipswich as crowds gathered for the Remembrance Sunday service - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

Today, the Ipswich Reds buses, which are part of First Eastern Counties, tweeted: "At 11am today our drivers may pull over (where safe to do so) to observe the two-minute silence in Remembrance."

Poignant ceremonies were also held in Ipswich on Armistice Day, November 11.











