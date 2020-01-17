Ipswich man caught with two knives and an axe in boot of vehicle

An Ipswich man has appeared in court after police officers pulled over his car and found a kitchen knife, a Gurkha knife and an axe in the boot.

Remigiusz Zagula appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to admit three counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

The 47-year-old's vehicle was pulled over by police in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, just before 11am on the morning of Monday, November 11, last year.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett told the court that Zagula was detained after a search of the vehicle uncovered the three items in the boot.

Zagula, of Deben Road, told police he had purchased two of the items at a car boot sale.

Mr Ablett added: "He told officers he was intending to send the items to a family member in Poland, but that he was keeping them in the boot of his vehicle because he did not want his wife to find out he had purchased them."

The court heard that Zagula had no previous convictions for possession of bladed articles while living in the UK for the last 12 years, but that he had previously served a substantial custodial sentence for robbery offences in his former home country of Poland.

Mr Ablett said the offences said the offences were too serious to be dealt with at magistrates' court and asked the bench to send the case for sentencing by a judge at crown court on a later date.

Claire Lockwood, mitigating as duty solicitor, said Zagula understood magistrates had the limited power to impose custodial sentences of up to six months for a single offence, or up to a year for multiple offences, and that the bench would have little choice but to commit the matter to the higher court.

She asked magistrates to order the preparation of a pre-sentence report from the probation service and to extend Zagula's release on unconditional bail until the next hearing.

Zagula, a father of two, listened in the dock through a Polish interpreter as magistrates instructed that he would be released on bail with a condition to remain in the UK, and not to arrange any travel outside the country.

They adjourned the case until a sentencing hearing scheduled for February 14 at Ipswich Crown Court.