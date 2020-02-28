Man found with axe and knife in car boot

An Ipswich man who was found to have a kitchen knife, a Gurkha kukri knife and an axe in his car boot when he was pulled over by police has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Remigiusz Zagula, Judge Emma Peters said that any knife possessed in a public place, even in a car boot, was capable of being retrieved and used to kill or maim someone.

Zagula, 47, of Deben Road, Ipswich, admitted three offences of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He was given a nine month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work and given a 20-day rehabilitation requirement.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Zagula's car was pulled over by police in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, in November last year and the three items were found in the boot.

He told police he had purchased the kukri knife and the axe at a car boot sale in Colchester and was intending to send the kukri knife to a relative in Poland who was interested in antiques.

The court heard that Zagula had served a custodial sentence for robbery in Poland.

Joanne Eley, for Zagula, said he had not been aware he was breaking the law by having the items in his boot.