Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

PUBLISHED: 16:45 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 22 April 2019

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Archant

An Ipswich hair salon has secured its place as one of the best in the country after winning a regional L’Oreal award, putting them through to the national finals.

Renaissance salon, famous for their star Eastenders hair dresser Sophia Capasso who is part of their award winning artistic team, will now go head-to-head with other finalists from up and down the country at Battersea Evolution in London on June 3.

At the Eastern Region Semi-Final, Renaissance were put through their paces to create an individual look with judges picking the winners.

The prize for winning the grand final is an all expenses paid European trip to shoot their winning look and an exclusive feature with a top consumer magazine.

Michel Capasso, who owns the salon said: “I am so delighted that in their first year the New Renaissance Artstic Team have gone through to join the very best in the UK. It is such an incredible achievement.”

