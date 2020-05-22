E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Private renters on ‘cliff edge’ of eviction, Citizens Advice in Ipwich warns

PUBLISHED: 15:49 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 22 May 2020

Ipswich Citizens Advice chief executive Nicky Willshere is concerned the government protection scheme for private renters willl end soon, leaving many vulnerable. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Ipswich Citizens Advice chief executive Nicky Willshere is concerned the government protection scheme for private renters willl end soon, leaving many vulnerable. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The chief executive of an Ipswich charity has raised concerns that private renters are facing the “looming threat of eviction” and is urging the government to stand by its promise to protect them, and prevent large scale debt and homelessness.

Ipswich Citizens Advice chief executive Nicky Willshere says the charity has helped more than 200 people in Ipswich who have struggled with debt or rent arrears during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: LUCY TAYLORIpswich Citizens Advice chief executive Nicky Willshere says the charity has helped more than 200 people in Ipswich who have struggled with debt or rent arrears during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Nicky Willshere has urged the government to stand by its promise to protect tenants in a bid to prevent large scale debt and homelessness.

The government announced at the beginning of lockdown that “no renter who has lost income due to coronavirus will be forced out of their home”, with a temporary pause on repossession action.

However, those measures are due to end on June 25.

Citizens Advice Ipswich has helped more than 200 people with housing issues and rent arrears since the beginning of lockdown and Ms Willshere is concerned about the imminent future.

“There’s just one month to go before the protections that were put in place to protect renters from eviction during the coronavirus outbreak run out,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“In the midst of this pandemic, it’s not right that renters should face the looming threat of eviction.

“With millions of people out of work and millions more on reduced incomes, it is a real struggle for many people to pay their rent.

“The government said no-one should be forced out of their home because of coronavirus – it’s now time to stand by that promise and protect renters from the prospect of long-term debt or homelessness.”

The charity is calling for additional protection for renters who are vulnerable to eviction because of the coronavirus crisis and their recommendations were endorsed by the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee.

The recommendations include accelerating the process to end section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, putting in place temporary changes allowing the courts more discretion for tenants in arrears because of coronavirus and, when these measures are in place, implementing a ‘pre-action protocol’ of steps that landlords must follow before they can bring possession proceedings.

Research by the charity has shown 2.6million renters across the UK have missed, or are expecting to miss, a rent payment because of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced the extension of the furlough scheme until the end of October.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Private renters on ‘cliff edge’ of eviction, Citizens Advice in Ipwich warns

Ipswich Citizens Advice chief executive Nicky Willshere is concerned the government protection scheme for private renters willl end soon, leaving many vulnerable. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Wetherspoons pledge £11 million to make pubs safe after coronavirus

The Cricketers in Crown Street, Ipswich, is one of the several JD Wetherspoon pubs across Suffolk. The chain has pledged to spend £11 million to make them safe after Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk prepares for road and pavement layout changes to address easing of lockdown

The road closure on Ipswich Waterfront for pedestrians and cyclists could be replicated elsewhere across Suffolk to help easing of the coronavirus lockdown safely. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more coronavirus-related deaths in region

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex has risen by four Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By - When Ipswich starred on screen, in feature films, a top sitcom and more

Filming for the film 'Fallen Hero' at Portman Road in March 1979 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24