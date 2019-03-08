Travel - buses will replace trains on some Suffolk routes

Bus replacement services will be in place for some train routes this weekend.

Trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe will be replaced by buses this evening and all day tomorrow due to planned engineering works.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

❗ SATURDAY - RURAL ❗



From 18.50 buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe https://t.co/NXEf2V5xGF pic.twitter.com/ahHqeaYhCS — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 6, 2019

This line will be closed from 6.50pm today as a result of major project work to increase train capacity between the two towns.

You may also want to watch:

For full details, including the timetable, see here.

Also, tomorrow the 06.52am Norwich to Liverpool Street service will be replaced by a bus between Norwich and Ipswich. The bus will leave Norwich at 05.30am.

The 07.32am Ipswich to Cambridge service will be replaced by a bus between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds. The bus will leave Ipswich at 06.40am.

For more information on train services see here or follow Greater Anglia on Twitter using @greateranglia.