WATCH: Incredible Noah's Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront - but how long is it here for?

Noah's Ark docks at Ipswich Waterfront Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

A stunning replica of Noah's Ark has arrived at Ipswich waterfront for a short time only.

The 70m long vessel, based on the famous bible story, arrived at Orwell Quay, near Cult Cafe early on Saturday morning.

What is the Ark?

Housing a museum which also includes a 12ft tall Tree of Life, the ark in its current form is the creation of Dutch artist and TV producer Sir Aad Peters.

Inside are quirky and creative sculptures telling the story of the bible through Sir Peter's artistic vision.

Sir Peters said it is not a Christian centre, but instead hopes the ark can be a centre of learning, where people from a range of cultures and beliefs can come together and share their stories.

Why has it come to Ipswich?

Ipswich is the latest of European destinations to house the vessel, which has previously visited Norway, the Netherlands and Germany.

This is the first time it has docked in the UK.

It has so far welcomed more than 500,000 visitors since it set sail in 2010.

How long will it be there for?

Sir Peters hopes to keep it in Ipswich for up to three months, in what organisers are calling a "once in a lifetime" visit.

Open to the general public from Friday, November 15 - the Ark is also dog friendly.

It will be open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Sunday.

How much does it cost?

Adult tickets are priced at £16.50, with children under 14 at £9.50.

Discounted tickets are also available for students, seniors and disabled people for £12.50, while school tickets, family tickets and group tickets also available.

A discount of 20% is available on Mondays.