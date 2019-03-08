Report ordered on arson accused

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A further psychiatric report has been ordered on an Ipswich man accused of arson.

Before Ipswich Crown on Thursday (August 29) was 62-year-old Neil McEwan, who is accused of starting a fire that damaged a doorway and various items at Ararat Restaurant in Norwich Road in the early hours of March 6.

McEwan, of Black Horse Lane, is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life, or being reckless as to whether life was endangered, following a fire at a Chinese acupuncture centre in Upper Orwell Street, on January 20.

Judge John Devaux adjourned the hearing until October 24 for a further psychiatric report to be prepared on McEwan.