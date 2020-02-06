Arrest after reports of man carrying fake gun in Ipswich

A 23-year-old man was arrested following the reported incident. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Reports of a man walking around with a fake gun in Ipswich sparked calls from concerned residents to police.

Suffolk police were called at approximately 12.10pm today (Thursday, February 6) to the skate park by the River Orwell tow path, next to Grafton Way.

Soon afterwards officers attended the scene and arrested a 23-year-old man a short distance away in St Peter's Street on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm.

He has now been taken into custody for questioning.