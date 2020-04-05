E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police called to Ipswich park after reports of man with gun

PUBLISHED: 18:33 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 05 April 2020

A picture taken near Bourne Park of a reported ongoing police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

A picture taken near Bourne Park of a reported ongoing police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

Archant

Armed police officers swoooped on Bourne Park in Ipswich in response to reports of a man armed with a gun.

Police were called to the park on Sunday evening, April 4, after receiving a report from a member of the public.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed officers were sent to the scene but added no evidence was found.

She said police were continuing their inquiries but there was no deemed threat to the general public.

Andy Scott, 33, of Wherstead Road, was returning from a daily walk when he saw two police cars pull up nearby. “They asked me to stop and put my hands up and my first thought was ‘is this to do with the lockdown?’

“They asked for my name and where I lived, why I was out and then they explained why they were there and that they were looking for a man with a gun near Bourne Park. “It was frightening being stopped by armed police but they were very calm, very professional and there was never a gun pointed at me.”

Mr Scott added he was thankful for the police for attending the scene so quickly. He said: “I’d just been walking in the woods near the park and suddenly I was being told there’s a man with a gun in those woods, I was glad the police were taking it as seriously as they did. “It wasn’t anything you’d expect to happen on a Sunday afternoon walk, but when you’re stuck indoors all day I suppose it’s good to get a bit of excitement.”

Officers were in the process of leaving the park by 6pm.

