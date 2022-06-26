Could you offer one of these rescue animals their forever home in Suffolk?
- Credit: Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch
From the confident to those that need a caring and patient home environment, these rescue animals are in search of their forever home.
Dogs, cats and even ferrets have been brought into the RSPCA Ipswich and East Suffolk team, which is now looking for forever homes for its furry residents.
Dogs
Letti
Letti was placed into the care of the RSPCA after a fight broke out between her and two other dogs in her previous home.
She suffered multiple puncture wounds and had to have stitches to the right side of her face and neck, but thankfully she has fully healed now.
Described by staff at the shelter as a "sweet girl", Letti enjoys her food, toys and company. However, she finds the kennel environment quite stressful and has started showing some undesirable behaviours such as mounting and mouthing the lead, which are being carefully managed.
Letti has shown worried behaviours around men which will also require confidence building to be continued in the home.
Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier X
Gender: Female
Size: Medium
Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog and cannot live with a cat
Family Situation: Adult home only
Experienced Required: Experienced home required
Rico
Rico has found himself back in the care of the RSPCA due to his behaviour needs.
He is looking for a female, adult-only home without another dog. A home with a cat might be suitable for him, providing that his adopters are willing to follow introduction guidelines provided by the centre, to ensure that both Rico's and the cat's welfare is not compromised.
Rico enjoys spending time with his owner but has also shown to be independent and like his own space at times.
Being a French bulldog, Rico does currently have a few minor breed-related health conditions.
Rico has displayed some undesirable behaviours in the home environment, which will need to be managed by the adopter with the use of appropriate reward-based training.
Breed: French Bulldog
Gender: Male
Size: Small
Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog and cannot live with a cat
Family Situation: Adult home only
Experienced Required: Experience may be beneficial but not essential
Cody
Cody or "curious Cody" as he is called by members of staff at the branch is still looking for his forever home.
He was transferred to the branch from another RSPCA centre on behaviour grounds.
He is looking for experienced adopters who would enjoy continuing his ongoing reward-based training.
Cody would best suit a quiet, low-populated area where there are fewer passing vehicles, people and dogs.
Breed: Poodle Crossbreed
Gender: Male
Size: Small
Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog, cannot live with a cat, and cannot live with small animals
Family Situation: Adult home only
Experienced Required: Experienced home required
Cats
Orca, Panda and Puffin
These three kittens were brought into the RSCPA after being found as strays along with their mum.
The kittens have found growing up in the cattery environment stressful and worrying so they have not had the best of starts.
This sibling group is looking for new owners who are patient and understanding of their start and will give them the time they need to become well-adjusted cats
Breed: Domestic short-haired
Gender: Male & Female
Age: Kitten
Living with other animals: Can live with a dog and can live with another cat
Family Situation: May live with children depending on meet
Rasquette
Rasquette was brought into the care of the shelter after a change in circumstances for her previous owner.
She has been described as a "timid and shy soul" who is looking for a patient and understanding home that will give her the time she needs to find her confidence.
Breed: Domestic short-haired
Gender: Female
Age: Adult
Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat
Family Situation: May live with older children (8+ years)
Ferrets
Poppy and Dennis
Dennis and Poppy came were brought into care separately but have since become the best of friends according to staff at the centre.
Described as "full of beans" the pair love playing, chasing and tucking up together.
Poppy is very confident around people and enjoys being in their company, and she is teaching Dennis that humans can be fun too.
Gender: Male and female
More information about the all animals listed can be found on the RSPCA website.