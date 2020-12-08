E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich residents evacuated after ‘possible flat fire’

PUBLISHED: 20:54 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 21:11 08 December 2020

Residents were evacuated from their flats in central Ipswich after “a smell of burning” was reported.

Fire crews were called just after 7pm to Fore Hamlet, just off Fore Street. Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent 10 crews to reports of a possible flat fire.

Station Commander Sally Hammond said: “We received a call to a smell of burning and a possible flat fire at this residence.

“Because it’s flats we did send a number of appliances.

“They were here very quickly and we established there was some light smoke logging in the corridors. We evacuated the building and gained entry into the flat. We were able to ventilate it and found the cause of the fire was something that was left on the hob.

“We had a big attendance but were able to resolve it quickly.”

The residents were allowed back in after the flats had been ventilated.

Fire crews called a stop on the incident at 7.35pm and departed the scene shortly afterwards

No injuries were reported.

