Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

PUBLISHED: 10:51 14 November 2018

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Archant

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

The junction between Nacton Road and Felixstowe Road Picture: ARCHANTThe junction between Nacton Road and Felixstowe Road Picture: ARCHANT

Lisa Lloyd’s son Kurtis was involved in an almost fatal accident that left him with life-altering injuries.

The then 16-year-old came off his motorbike at the junction of Nacton Road and Felixstowe Road in a collision involving a car.

According to county council records, the same junction was the site of two serious accidents, with a further one causing minor injuries, between 2013 and January 2018.

Now Lisa and other residents, who regularly witness near misses and minor collisions at the junction, are calling for change.

Lisa Lloyd with her son Kurtis before the accident Picture: LISA LLOYDLisa Lloyd with her son Kurtis before the accident Picture: LISA LLOYD

Mrs Lloyd said: “Kurtis’ injuries were horrific, he had two bleeds on his brain, he broke ribs, his lung was punctured and he broke both his legs.

“His spleen had to be removed, his stomach was torn and his liver lacerated, we were told by police to expect the worst.”

“Something has to be done about that junction or someone is going to be killed, that accident almost killed Kurtis.”

Thankfully Kurtis, now 19, pulled through but suffers daily with his injuries.

An aerial view of the junction with Nacton Road coming down Bishops Hill towards Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPSAn aerial view of the junction with Nacton Road coming down Bishops Hill towards Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

At the scene of the accident Kurtis was comforted by neighbour Ellie Robinson who lives directly opposite the junction and witnesses near-misses there every week.

Ms Robinson said: “I’m hoping that the council can take notice and put in place some traffic calming measures.

“I have lived here for 10 years and I can’t even tell you the numbers, there are a lot of minor collisions there.

“There are countless near misses, it’s an accident black spot that could be improved.”

Kurtis enjoys the summer with his dad and two younger Brothers Clayton and Malakai Picture: LISA LLOYDKurtis enjoys the summer with his dad and two younger Brothers Clayton and Malakai Picture: LISA LLOYD

Ipswich councillor for Holywells, Liz Harsant, backed the residents over their calls for something to be done about the junction.

She said: “I acknowledge that it is a dangerous junction and accidents do happen there.

“I would say that motorists should be a little more considerate but I would also say that they need to be warned that it is a tricky junction.”

But Suffolk County Council say they regularly review collision data and had no concerns about the junction.

A spokesman said: “We have no plans to make any road safety improvements here.”

Topic Tags:

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

33 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

55 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide