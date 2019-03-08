Tankers transporting waste water blamed for return of Nacton niff

Residents say a pong is coming from the Cliff Quay sewerage plant in Ipswich Picture ANDY ABBOTT

A strong pong has returned to the Nacton area of Ipswich, residents say - a smell caused by tankers transporting waste water to the nearby sewerage works.

Anglian Water said the smell had been made worse by the recent wet weather Picture: RACHEL EDGE Anglian Water said the smell had been made worse by the recent wet weather Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The area has had a long-running issue with bad odours coming from Anglian Water's Cliff Quay sewerage works, in Raeburn Road, but local residents say it has become much worse over the last few weeks.

Jonathan Shapcott, 30, who lives nearby, said they usually experience the odd whiff every now and again - but that the smell has got much stronger this month.

He said: "In understand it can smell in the heat of summer but this is not like that at all, it's not even after heavy rain.

"I have been in Ipswich for three years and moved to east Ipswich two and a half years ago.

"This last month it has been every day or every other day - a real pong in the air.

"If I knew it could get like this I would never have moved here."

Residents have had a long-running issue with bad smells in the area.

Bosses at Anglian Water were grilled at a public meeting in 2006, with residents angry that 'vile odours' were coming from the works. In 2013, the water company apologised after a chemical dosing issue caused sewerage to turn stagnant, creating a increased odour in the surrounding area.

An Anglian Water spokesman said the recent strong smell had been caused by an increase in lorries transporting waste water to the works.

She said: "Extra tankers have been visiting our Water Recycling Centre at Cliff Quay over the past few weeks.

"They have been transporting the waste water from another site, while some maintenance work was undertaken.

"This work was completed last Friday, but may have caused a more noticeable odour in the surrounding area.

"The nature of the work we do means that odours are not uncommon when working with wastewater and we are always trying to minimise instances of this wherever we possibly can.

"As always, we would ask residents who notice unpleasant smells to contact us through Facebook, Twitter or using our customer services number 03457 145 145."

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said it has been a long standing issue in the area but expected the situation to improve by late July.