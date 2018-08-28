Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Review: The Cadogan Arms, Ingham - ‘Solid, if not spectacular, gastro pub grub in a welcoming setting’

PUBLISHED: 11:01 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:01 26 November 2018

Liz's starter at the Cadogan Arms - smoked mozzarella, chorizo arancini, chilli ketchup. Picture: LIZ HEATH

Liz's starter at the Cadogan Arms - smoked mozzarella, chorizo arancini, chilli ketchup. Picture: LIZ HEATH

Archant

Mark Heath and his wife Liz visited The Cadogan Arms in Ingham, near Bury St Edmunds, for a Saturday night dinner. Here’s what they made of it.

Mark's starter at the Cadogan Arms - pulled beef and crispy cod cheek. Picture: MARK HEATHMark's starter at the Cadogan Arms - pulled beef and crispy cod cheek. Picture: MARK HEATH

Food

The Cadogan Arms is part of the same group as the well-repected One Bull in Bury St Edmunds and The Crown in Hartest, so we had high expectations heading out to the one AA rosette restaurant on a busy Saturday night.

And the first thing which hits you when you walk in is the cosy, welcoming feel - sofas, and well spaced tables, make for an excellent first impression.

We settled down into a corner table for two – with faithful hound Benson in tow once again – ordered a couple of pints of the delicious Estrella (on tap) and mulled our choices.

First thing to note - no bread on offer while you browse the menu. It’s a nice touch which other establishments of a similar size and standing do provide, and it was definitely missed here.

Anyway, to business. For starters, I ordered the pulled beef and crispy cod cheeks, served with tartare sauce, from the specials menu, while my better half went for the intriguing smoked mozzarella and chorizo arancini with chilli ketchup.

I was interested to see how the beef would work with the cod, and I was pleasantly surprised. The saltiness of the beef was nicely offset by the sweetness of the cod, while the crispy crumb added welcome texture. But the beef was perhaps a little oversalted – for my taste at least – and could have done with being a touch hotter.

Liz's main at the Cadogan Arms - buttermilk chicken burger, skinny fries and pickled celery. Picture: LIZ HEATHLiz's main at the Cadogan Arms - buttermilk chicken burger, skinny fries and pickled celery. Picture: LIZ HEATH

As for Liz, it was the first time she’d tried arancini and she wasn’t disappointed. The smokiness of the mozzarella and spiciness of the chorizo complemented each other nicely, while the chilli ketchup added a pleasant mild heat. Her only complaint was there wasn’t more of it!

Onto the mains, where I’d ordered the steak pudding with colcannon and steamed greens with gravy, while my dining companion went for the buttermilk chicken burger with skinny fries, pickled celery and remoulade.

If Liz had been the happier with her starter, the roles were reversed here.

Few things are better, on a cold winter’s night, than a good honest steak pie and mash, and my pudding was a winner. The suet pastry was tasty without being too heavy, while the filling was meaty and of good quality. The colcannon added a nice, understated, onion flavour to the proceedings, and the gravy brought everything together. Delicious.

Liz’s burger, meanwhile, was a substantial portion and not one for people watching their carbs! A nice, but not amazing, dish. The remoulade added an extra richness which the dish really didn’t need – Liz felt the burger would have been better accompanied with a crisp green salad to help cut through some of the heavier textures and cleanse the palate.

And thus we arrived at desserts. There was briefly talk of sharing one, but that was quickly overruled when the dessert menu arrived boasting both sticky toffee pudding, served with caramel ice cream, and an apple and berry crumble, served with custard!

Both classic winter puddings, so how did they fare? Well, my crumble was perfectly adequate without being outstanding. Decent, fruity filling, not too sweet, and a crumble topping which could have done with being, for want of a better word, a bit more crumbly and crunchier.

Mark's main at the Cadogan Arns - steak pudding, colcannon, steamed greens and gravy. Picture: MARK HEATHMark's main at the Cadogan Arns - steak pudding, colcannon, steamed greens and gravy. Picture: MARK HEATH

Sticky toffee pudding, meanwhile, is one of my Liz’s all-time favourite desserts, so she was judging from a position of great experience. The Cagodan’s version was tasty, but the pudding itself was on the luke-warm side and could’ve done with being hotter – a recurring issue afer my starter.

With that, our meal was done and we headed off into the Suffolk night having enjoyed a decent meal – but not one that will live long in the memory.

Service

Friendly enough, but a little slow and wary of our dog, which is a bit unsettling for a ‘dog-friendly’ establishment.

The speed of service could have accounted for a couple of our dishes being less than piping hot, while we ended up paying at the bar rather than waiting for the bill to arrive. That said, it was a busy Saturday night.

Liz's dessert at the Cadogan Arms - sticky toffee pudding and caramel ice cream. Picture: LIZ HEATHLiz's dessert at the Cadogan Arms - sticky toffee pudding and caramel ice cream. Picture: LIZ HEATH

Drinks

A good range of beers and wines, at reasonable prices. The Cadogan is part of The Brewshed micro-brewery, based in Bury, and offers its eponymous ale on tap at the bar. A popular choice.

Ambiance

As previously stated, The Cadogan offers a cosy and friendly welcome. The sofas look comfy and inviting, while the tables are spaced out enough that you don’t feel like you’re an univited guest on other people’s conversations, and drinkers and diners aren’t in each other’s space.

Parking

Mark's dessert at the Cadogan Arms - apple and berry crumble with custard. Picture: MARK HEATHMark's dessert at the Cadogan Arms - apple and berry crumble with custard. Picture: MARK HEATH

A large car park at the front and side of the property should mean that you can park comfortably at all but the very busiest of times.

Price

My starter was £7.50, one of the most expensive on the menu, while both mains were £13.50. Pretty much spot on for the quality of the food and the setting, certainly not overpriced.

Highlight

Liz would say her arancini starter, while I enjoyed my steak pudding.

Summary

Solid, if not spectacular, gastro pub grub in a welcoming setting.

A good choice if you fancy an impromptu lunch or dinner out, but don’t expect to be wowed.

Rating: 7 out of 10

Topic Tags:

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

06:27 Andrew Hirst
Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is “sleepwalking” towards ever worsening congestion after figures showed traffic volumes at some of the busiest roads have more than doubled in five years.

Gallery Were you in Yates on Saturday night?

10:06 Megan Aldous
Saturday November 24th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away in Yates this weekend? Take a look at our picture gallery to see if you can spot yourself or someone you know.

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

06:55 Dan Grimmer
A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train passengers between Norwich and London are facing disruption after weekend engineering work between Shenfield and Liverpool Street overran.

Prestigious national award for life-saver who performed CPR on ex-EADT editor for 45 minutes

15 minutes ago Staff Reporter
Terry Hunt with Lisa Perry, who saved his life by performing CPR Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Suffolk woman has received a top national award after saving the life of former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt when he collapsed with a cardiac arrest.

Suffolk Schools urged to take part in farm education activities

09:29 Sarah Chambers
Suffolk Agricultural Association's school gardens competition Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association

Suffolk schools are being urged to get their applications in for a range of farming-related educational initiatives run by the charity behind the Suffolk Show.

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

08:29 Jake Foxford
The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

A lorry collided with an off-duty fire engine while they queued behind a broken down Volkswagen Golf on the A14.

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

07:21 Sophie Barnett
Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Suffolk is home to some big name celebrities including global phenomenon Ed Sheeran and now a new wave of stars are being created thanks to their growing popularity on YouTube - here we meet four of the up-and-coming names who between then have 3.4 million subscribers.

‘Fabulously festive’ shopping experience coming to Kesgrave Community Centre

Yesterday, 20:50 Adam Howlett
Amit and Sanjay Soni from Tax Rebates, Luke from Spin Ipswich, Brian Barker from Kesgrave Cars, Angela Aldous from Let’s Party, fundraiser Fiona Farrell, Tracy Goymer from Polstead Press and Jo Barker from Kesgrave Community Centre Picture: KESGRAVE COMMUNITY CENTRE

Kesgrave Community Centre is preparing to host a ‘fabulously festive’ shopping experience on Friday.

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:39 Adam Howlett
Emergency crews have atrtended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services have been called to Franciscan Way in Ipswich after a sudden death in the area.

Robert Winston to visit Ipswich High School

Yesterday, 19:14 Dominic Moffitt

The famous TV presenter, politician, doctor and scientist, Professor Robert Winston will be visiting Ipswich High School.

Most read

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Emergency crews have atrtended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Parents fear bugs will spread as school relaxes sickness policy

Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide