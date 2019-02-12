Opinion

9 things you can relate to if you have worked in retail

How many of these things can you relate to? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARTIN POOLE (c) Martin Poole

Most people at some point in their lives have experienced the highs and lows of working in retail - but how many on our list can you relate to?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For most people, working in a shop and with customers was their first job and it gives you a great range of life skills. It is also very valuable experience.

But what they don’t tell you when you sign up is all the added extras that happen on a daily basis.

To name a few, the dilemma that arises when a customer has lost their receipt, the stress of cashing up the tills at the end of the day to find the money doesn’t tally up, or when a child loses their parents while shopping.

Ah the joys!

We have listed the nine things which we think are most common - see how many you have experienced.

Don’t miss: seven signs clubbing isn’t for you anymore



