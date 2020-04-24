East Anglian store offers essential food delivery service to the vulnerable and elderly

Direct Foodstore now delivers fresh fruit and veg Picture: HarryBehindTheLens Archant

Dodge the wait for supermarket delivery slots and order your weekly shop with Directfood Store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Direct Foodstore has adapted to serve members of the community fresh, high-quality produce. Founded by third-generation farmer Martin Blackwell, the company is passionate about paying farmers what they are worth and encouraging sustainable practices.

Direct Foodstore, previously known as Direct Meats, supplied meats to the hospitality industry before the coronavirus pandemic, but has since opened to members of the public to help encourage people to stay at home and order online.

Since March 20, over 1,200 orders have been places, and Direct Foodstore hopes to reach even more people – especially those who are elderly or vulnerable.

Martin says: “Offering our services to the community not only means that we are able to reach those who are vulnerable or self-isolating, but it also means that we can keep supporting our staff. As there is a lack of supermarket delivery slots available now, our services provide a great alternative meaning people in the community can still access essential food while staying safe at home.”

Direct Foodstore only stocks premium products as Martin is passionate about providing food that is sustainable and full on flavour. Meat has been carefully selected from top farmers, including chicken from Creedy Carver, pork from Dingley Dell and beef from the grass-fed Lincoln Red cattle. The fresh fruit and veg available is sourced from local grocers who share the same quality and selection processes and farming partnership values as the team at Direct Foodstore.

You may also want to watch:

For 24 years, Direct Foodstore’s have built on its unrivalled reputation and has attracted a number of well-known clients such as Gordon Ramsey, Jamie Oliver and Raymond Blanc. Strong working relationships have also been formed with brands such as Sodexo, The Duck and Waffle Group, Hyatt and The Dorchester.

Martin says: “Our products may be a little dearer than what you would find in the supermarkets, but all of our products represent our core values as they are premium, sustainable and support small farms. As our food is better quality, it means it’s better for you.

“Our decision to open the business up to the community has been a very positive move. We have received phenomenal feedback and are thrilled that we are able to help and support people during these trying times. Our customers told us what they wanted, and we listened!”

All Direct Foodstore’s private-labelled farmer producers share the same ethos as they produce meat for taste not commodity, deliver high welfare standards, and demonstrate sustainability. Paying small farms a premium wage allows them to continue to invest in farming practices, which lead to an improved taste and welfare standards. To ensure these standards are maintained, farms are frequently visited, and regular tours are given.

Direct Foodstore has also recently received an award from the Queen for Trade and Enterprise, which Martin and the team are incredibly proud of.

To make the weekly shop a little quicker and easier, Direct Foodstore offers a variety of premade food boxes, such as the luxury steak selection box, premium Sunday roast box, and the non-meat essentials box which includes products such as oats, flour, oils and more. Present boxes and gift cards are also available online to order.

A full range of products, including pantry items, fresh fruit and veg, and of course, a variety of locally sourced meats can be ordered from the Direct Foodstore website. For more information visit or to place an order click here or call 01787 223364.