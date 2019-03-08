Retrial to take place in alleged Ipswich rape case

The jury in the trial of two men and a teenager accused of raping and sexually assaulting a young Ipswich woman has been discharged.

The trial, which started on Monday, August 19 was due to have finished next week but the absence of a juror on Tuesday meant there was not enough time available to complete the case in the time available.

A retrial will take place on November 11.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Gheorghe Mihai, 21, of Osprey Court, Ipswich, Vasile Ciuca, 20, of Waveney Road, Ipswich and a 17-year-old youth who cannot be named because of his age.

They have all denied raping and sexually assaulting the woman, who was in her early 20s, on August 25 last year.

The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted after being pulled into a small car park off Norwich Road, Ipswich.