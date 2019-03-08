South Street Studios host retro gaming and music workshops for children

The Smokehouse at South Street Studios. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An action-packed day of interactive workshops focused on retro gaming and music for children with special educational needs is set to take place in Ipswich this weekend.

Out Loud Music, Wikid Music and Activities Unlimited are hosting the sessions for young people at South Street Studios and The Smokehouse in South Street, Ipswich, from 10am-3pm on Saturday.

During the day there will be some interactive workshops featuring retro gaming consoles, music making with iPads and other gadgets, digital DJ skills, radio production and traditional drumming workshops - providing an opportunity to see what provision is on offer for Suffolk youngsters.

The event is aimed at children and young people with special educational needs and learning difficulties, who are aged between eight and 25. Organisers are asking anyone interested to register online before the event.